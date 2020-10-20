In Cars, Kia, Local News, Spyshots / By Matthew H Tong / 20 October 2020 1:13 pm / 3 comments

Here’s one car you don’t see everyday. The Kia K900, also known as the K9 in Korea, has just been spotted in Solaris Mont Kiara by reader Wemss Chin. Looks good, doesn’t it?

Before jumping the gun, we’d like to point out that the sighting of a registered K900 doesn’t necessarily mean that it will be officially launched here. The very car you see here is likely a Kia Malaysia management car, and the company has brought in flagship models for such use before.

For the uninitiated, the Kia K900 is the Korean automaker’s flagship sedan, and you’re looking at the second-generation model, designed by Peter Schreyer himself. It’s made strictly in Gwangmyeong, South Korea, with motivation coming from three powerful engines.

The entry-level powerplant is a 3.3 litre Lambda II T-GDi V6 engine, producing 370 PS and 510 Nm of torque. Above that is a naturally-aspirated 3.8 litre Lambda II GDi V6 with 315 PS and 397 Nm of torque, while the range-topping engine is a 5.0 litre Tau GDi NA V8 with an output of 425 PS and 520 Nm. All engines are mated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, either driving the rear wheels or all four wheels.

In terms of dimensions, the car measures 5,120 mm long, 1,915 mm wide, 1,490 mm tall, and has a lengthy wheelbase of 3,105 mm. That’s only slightly smaller than the W222 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, mind you. The K900 weighs anywhere from 1,915 kg to 2,165 kg depending on powertrain and equipment, so it’s about as heavy as the S 450 L AMG Line.

Inside, it gets a fully digital instrument display, a huge 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display (also operable via a set of rotary dial and buttons on the centre console), multicoloured LED ambient lighting system that was developed together with Pantone Color Institute, plus an analog clock developed by Maurice Lacroix. Quilted Nappa leather seats is standard, as is the 900-watt, 17-speaker Lexicon Logic7 surround sound system with subwoofer.

GALLERY: 2020 Kia K900 in the US