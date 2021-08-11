In Cars, Genesis, International News / By Mick Chan / 11 August 2021 12:41 pm / 0 comments

Following the debut of the Genesis G80 Sport early last month, the luxury arm of Hyundai has released new images and details for its sportier-kitted version of the G80 sedan.

Powertrain options available on the G80 Sport mirror those for the regular G80, namely the 2.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 304 PS at 5,800 rpm and 430 Nm of torque at 1,650 rpm – 4,000 rpm, a 3.5L turbo V6 petrol that outputs 380 PS at 5,800 rpm and 540 Nm of torque at 1,300 rpm – 4,500 rpm, and a 2.2 litre diesel that makes 210 PS at 3,800 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm – 2,750 rpm.

All three engine options are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel-drive with the option of all-wheel-drive. Standard kit on the G80 Sport includes 19-inch wheels in a Sport-exclusive design with 245/45R19 front and 275/40R19 rear tyres, or optional 20-inch wheels with 245/40R20 front and 275/35R20 rear tyres, while the 3.5 litre variant additionally gets rear wheel steering.

There are also full LED headlamps including indicators and DRLs, rear combination lamps, dark chrome trim for the front grille, windows, side sills and boot lid as well as dual exhaust outlets for the petrol variants. Also featured on all three versions of the G80 Sport are double-glazed and soundproofed solar glass on all windows including the windscreen.

Inside, standard kit includes an eight-inch TFT LCD instrument cluster (a 12.3-inch 3D display is optional), a Genesis Touch Controller, shift paddles, Nappa leather upholstery and a metal pedal set. Here, the G80 Sport gets carbon-fibre interior trim, along with quilted leather seats that are exclusive to the Sport version.

Conveniences include a wireless phone charger for the front occupants, proximity key with push-button start, a Genesis digital key, fully automatic air-conditioning, an air purification system including a micro-dust sensor, engine compartment pre-filter and antibacterial filter, rear view monitor with parking guide, smart powered tailgate, front and rear parking distance warning and electric parking brake with auto hold.

Optionally available is the second-row Comfort Package, which brings electrically adjustable and ventilated rear seats, rear neck pillows, rear seat smartphone wireless charging. Also optional here are rear door curtains, electrically-operated rear screen curtain, three-zone air-ventilation including an LCD controller for the rear seats and a multi-function arm rest.

Infotainment is accessed through a 14.5-inch display with Genesis Connected Services, phone projection, Bluetooth for connecting multiple devices, Genesis Car Pay, Valet Mode, over-the-air update functionality, two USB ports and a nine-speaker audio setup; an 18-speaker Lexicon sound system is optional.

Safety equipment on the G80 Sport includes a 10-airbag setup, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring, emergency stop signal and Vehicle Dynamic Control. Driver assistance systems include Highway Driving Assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, vibration warning steering wheel function and driver attention warning.

Also included are forward collision avoidance assist (for cars, pedestrians, cyclists and in junctions), blind spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, intelligent speed limit assist and safe exit assist.

An available option, the Driving Assistance Package II includes forward collision avoidance assist for oncoming and side traffic during lane changes; evasive steering assist, driving behaviour- and navigation-based smart cruise control including for highway ramps, and highway driving assist with lane change assistance.

Available in seven gloss (Uyuni White, Savile Silver, Makalu Gray, Vik Black, Lapis Blue, Tasman Blue, Blazing Red and Cavendish Red) and two matte colours (Verbier White and Makalu Gray matte), the 2022 Genesis G80 Sport is priced in Korea from 54.1 million won (RM198,480) for the 2.5 litre turbo petrol, 56.6 million won (RM207,652) for the 2.2 litre turbodiesel and 60.7 million won (RM222,694) for the 3.5 litre turbo V6 petrol.