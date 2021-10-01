In Cars, Genesis, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 1 October 2021 11:17 am / 1 comment

In September, Genesis released images of the GV60, which is the carmaker’s first EV model built on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). At the time, technical specifications of the athletic SUV were left out, but the company has now provided them following the model’s market launch in South Korea.

First up, dimensions. The GV60 measures 4,515 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,580 tall, which makes it the smallest offering in Genesis’ SUV line-up. However, the EV’s wheelbase of 2,900 mm is more than the GV70 (2,875 mm), although still shy of the huge GV80 (2,955 mm).

In terms of variants, the GV60 starts with the base Standard RWD that features a rear electric motor rated at 228 PS (225 hp or 168 kW) and 350 Nm of torque. The next step up is the Standard AWD with a dual-motor setup, where the one at the rear provides 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW), while the front outputs 101 PS (99 hp or 74 kW). Together, the total system output of the Standard AWD is 318 PS (314 hp or 234 kW) and 605 Nm.

At the very top is the Performance AWD variant, which takes on two e-motors, both rated at 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW), for a total of 435 PS (429 hp or 320 kW) and 605 Nm. What’s special about the range-topper is the addition of a Boost Mode that provides additional performance for 10 seconds.

With Boost Mode engaged, the outputs are temporarily increased to 489 PS (483 hp or 360 kW) and 700 Nm, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of just four seconds. If that isn’t enough, there’s even a Drift Mode that provides “athletic driving” by optimising the distribution of power and braking. All-wheel drive variants also get a Disconnector Actuator System (DAS), allowing drivers to freely switch between RWD and AWD depending on requirement.

Regardless of variant, all GV60s are equipped with a 77.4-kWh lithium-ion battery that offers up to 451 km of range on the base variant, 400 km of range on the Standard AWD, and 368 km of range on the Performance AWD.

For charging, the SUV supports AC charging up to 11 kW and DC fast charging up to 350 kW, the latter capable of getting the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in just 18 minutes. Bi-directional charging is also present here, allowing for vehicle to load (V2L) functions up to 3.6 kW.

Other driving-related technologies include an electronic limited-slip differential (e-LSD) for better cornering performance and Preview Electronic Control Suspension (Preview ECS), which uses the front camera and navigation system to recognise upcoming things like speed bumps, controlling the damping force of the suspension according to the surface of the road for optimal comfort.

On that mention, the SUV uses McPherson struts at the front and a five-multi-link setup at the rear, accompanied by a rack-mounted, motor-driven power steering. The wheel sizes range from 19 to 21 inches and have some impact on efficiency.

Moving on to infotainment, the GV60 is the first Genesis model to get the company’s next-generation connected system called ccIC (connected car Integrated Cockpit). This is displayed on the car’s freestanding widescreen display panel, with a head-up display also available.

The GV60 is also Genesis’ first model to get a Bang & Olufsen sound system, which comes with 17 speakers and four atmospheric “moods” to choose from. Yet another first is Digital Key 2 that has been improved over the original, enabling drivers to open the door without using the smartphone. Drivers can enter and start their car by simply touching the door handle and the digital key can be shared to up to three people.

The rest of the kit list includes Road Active Noise Control (ANC-R), Relaxation Comfort and Ergo Motion seats (the latter comes with seven air pockets), Smart Regeneration System 2.0, i-Pedal (one-pedal driving), eight airbags and a full suite of safety and driver assist systems.

These include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Driver Attention Warning, High Beam Assist, Smart Cruise Control, Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control, Lane Following Assist, Highway Driving Assist 2, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warnings, Rear Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Remote Smart Parking Assist.

Two other unusual features found on the GV60 are Face Connect and a fingerprint authentication system. The latter allows drivers to start and driver the car without a key using just their fingerprint, which also doubles to authenticate in-car payments and release of valet mode.

Meanwhile, Face Connect is like the Apple iPhone’s Face ID, but for a car. With it, the car recognises the driver’s face using a near infrared camera to lock and unlock its doors without a key. Drivers only need to touch the door handle and show their face to the camera on the B-pillar. The feature can register two faces and will adjust things like seat position based on the driver’s customised settings.



