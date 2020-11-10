In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 10 November 2020 11:04 am / 37 comments

There’s some confusion at the moment regarding MySejahtera scanning at the fuel pump and if it is a requirement before you carry out refuelling. Well, the answer is that it is compulsory, according to authorities we have spoken to.

Yesterday, news reports emerged quoting Bukit Aman CID deputy director DCP Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid as saying that that registering using the contact tracing service is mandatory even if you do not enter the station’s convenience store, where the QR code is usually placed.

“If the people do not register or scan, how will the police trace them if there are Covid-19 cases in the area?” he said. He explained that because petrol stations were public spaces with heavy human traffic, visitors were as such required to wear face masks, register for contact tracing, have their temperature scanned and use hand sanitisers.

Calls to both the National Security Council (MKN) and the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) regarding the matter earlier this morning reiterated that mandatory MySejahtera scanning is needed at the petrol station, even for pumping fuel.

The point is, once you enter any premises, it is a requirement to do a MySejahtera check-in. This means scanning if you’re going to be physically handling anything there, even if you’re just using the toilet or filling up air in your tyres.

This supersedes the response from an e-mail dated last month regarding a public enquiry on the need to scan before pumping fuel, in which the reply from the CPRC then was that there was no need to do so. It would seem that this is now outdated.

Meanwhile, the MKN said that even though it is not listed in the standard operating procedure (SOP), it is compulsory to perform a MySejahtera scan when entering any premises. If you are in the midst of refueling, and the cops show up to carry out a spot check, you could be fined RM1,000 for not having checked in, they said.

So, just scan in when you get to the petrol station – it’s the proper thing to do, given that the fight against Covid-19 is far from over.