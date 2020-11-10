There’s some confusion at the moment regarding MySejahtera scanning at the fuel pump and if it is a requirement before you carry out refuelling. Well, the answer is that it is compulsory, according to authorities we have spoken to.
Yesterday, news reports emerged quoting Bukit Aman CID deputy director DCP Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid as saying that that registering using the contact tracing service is mandatory even if you do not enter the station’s convenience store, where the QR code is usually placed.
“If the people do not register or scan, how will the police trace them if there are Covid-19 cases in the area?” he said. He explained that because petrol stations were public spaces with heavy human traffic, visitors were as such required to wear face masks, register for contact tracing, have their temperature scanned and use hand sanitisers.
Calls to both the National Security Council (MKN) and the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) regarding the matter earlier this morning reiterated that mandatory MySejahtera scanning is needed at the petrol station, even for pumping fuel.
The point is, once you enter any premises, it is a requirement to do a MySejahtera check-in. This means scanning if you’re going to be physically handling anything there, even if you’re just using the toilet or filling up air in your tyres.
This supersedes the response from an e-mail dated last month regarding a public enquiry on the need to scan before pumping fuel, in which the reply from the CPRC then was that there was no need to do so. It would seem that this is now outdated.
Meanwhile, the MKN said that even though it is not listed in the standard operating procedure (SOP), it is compulsory to perform a MySejahtera scan when entering any premises. If you are in the midst of refueling, and the cops show up to carry out a spot check, you could be fined RM1,000 for not having checked in, they said.
So, just scan in when you get to the petrol station – it’s the proper thing to do, given that the fight against Covid-19 is far from over.
Comments
You mentioned that CPRC and MKN clarified is a must to scan MySejahtera app.
While over at FMT https://www.freemalaysiatoday.com/category/nation/2020/11/10/no-need-to-scan-mysejahtera-while-filling-petrol/ , they also called to clarify and CPRC says no need.
Both your comments are dated today.
Please clarify.
FMT report is based on an old email reply dated October. While we called MKN and CPRC this morning itself.
Anyway, conflicting reports everywhere. We are clarifying with the proper authorities again.
Yup..MKN and CPRC said no need to scan as its brief encounter.
Only need if we enter inside the building.
We are doing a follow up story now. Basically neither the MKN or the CPRC can confirm either way now.
To make it more complicated, Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) said no need. Hahaaha…. dunno who to listen now…
They are jokes
Please get your info from credible source. FMT is hardly credible.
FMT did write that they clarified with MKN. I don’t think FMT is unreliable. I think MKN is unreliable.
In this specific case, yes.
Again, the government is very clear on the procedures & requirements. However petrol stations themselves are not adhering to these requirements.
*Clap clap backdoor gahmen… kipidapp.
Dei, if the government had been clear, there would not have been any confusion in the first place! Instead of holding the government accountable, you blame others instead. I won’t be surprised if you work for the government la. If you don’t, please apply for a government position, you will fit right in.
Keje takde, income takde…makan takde..minyak takdak….
Bateri abes, pon kredit abes… camne nk scan MySejahtera app.
Pen ada, buku log ada…tulis la….aiyaa
If tiada wang, buat apa pergi stesen minyak?
Pen xde sbb dh kne curik dgn org yg xde kje dan lg memerlukan pen tu
Incoming people who don’t care that our infection case are now triple/quad digits.
So I drive to a petrol station with the intention of repressurised my tyres, park my car at the air pump, walk to the station entrance, probably long queue and waiting to scan MySejahtera, walk back to the air pump then only can complete my tasks. In the brief few minutes I hogged the air pump doing nothing when I can just complete the task within that time frame without much hassle of scanning at the station entrance. Kementerian Telor Penyu just can’t even streamline a proper SOP.
Ask yourself, in that moment there did you touch the air pump? If yes, there is contact and hence need for contact tracing. Simple common sense that Kementerian Telor Penyu has but you seemed to lack. Sick & tired of COVID19 cases rising up because people don’t care.
Best example
Need any scanning to use ATM (which normally has a separate room adjoining the bank) ? As far I know, there are no mentions from the banks.
This one is within the premise. Of coz have to scan lar… They’ve already propped up the codes at their glass doors…
The same here. No mention from banks but they put up the QR code to scan right? So please scan before entering.
Lol, now have to re-update again the scanning isn’t needed if only pumping fuel.
We should wait for Bapa Dafi’s at 4.30pm to clarify.
So how about credit card users? Purposely go to the crowded store just to scan?
Waiting for someone blew up the petrol station using hp
I’ve only use SETEL to pay for fuel..now need to go to the store just to scan…not like a boss la bruhh if like that
It is not only at petrol stations, even till today morning, people are still not wearing mask, spitting around,blowing nose and smoking on top of that. Mind you, they don’t even have a mask on or around their face…LOL…
Firstly, put in place the IPCMC before the police start enforcing anything. What happened to the Mongolian women rape case? A lady in Sabah gave birth in her car at a roadblock. People are being found dead in the lockup. The coroner just gave a stern warning to the IGP that all deaths in custody must be investigated as murder cases. Police can take videos of people being raided and massage parlours bring raided and put on TV3 and we can’t record them?? How about cctv recording at places that are raided by police or when an arrest happens? Delete the cctv recording? Nonsense. ACAB.
Eh what??? How is this got to do with enforcement at petrol stations to prevent COVID19 spreading? How is this even automotive related?
IPCMC got to do power abuse & double standards…Minister balik turki rilek aje, rakyat nak balik kampung kat pahang xboleh plak….
Not crowded at the petrol pumps….now must all crowd near the shop to scan, even goto toilet as emergency.
Real incompetents
Atm entrance don’t have qr code. Only main entrance door to bank have. A few banks I go don’t have.
If they require you to scan the qr code, then petrol stations should have the qr code positioned at all the pumps for convenience and also to reduce the risk of close contact at the office/convenience store doors
Not scanning MySejahtera fine Rm1000.
Using handphone at petrol station fine Rm5000.
So finally instead of “contactless”, now go to touch the pen and book that “everyone” touching to record yr presence and caught Covid19. How ?
Cooperation required from all parties. Have ample notice of procedures. Avail QR codes at each pump for check in before filling. Customers to follow as notified.