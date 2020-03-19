The government has said it with the issuing of the movement control order (MCO), and the prime minister has said it too, and not just once – restrict any unnecessary movement and just stay at home during the two week period from March 18 to 31, when the order is in effect.
The idea is to socially distance yourself from others in a bid to halt the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Starve it out. It really is as simple as that. That means staying put and not getting into the car and driving around because you’re bored out of your wits and want to ronda ronda, balik kampung or use the opportunity to test out those new performance tyres on perfect, empty roads.
With police operations and roadblocks already running and likely to increase in the coming days, you run the risk of being slapped with a RM1,000 fine or six months jail as defined by a federal gazette, if you are caught flouting the MCO.
Yes, you can drive out to get groceries, or bungkus your food if you don’t have cooking facilities at home (you can always order food delivery via services like Grab Food, foodpanda etc), but keep those runs quick, and limit them to locations nearby lah. Please don’t be like those Kajang flers who came to the city centre yesterday to buy goods and food. What, Kajang no food and sundries, ah?
And of course, we don’t need to tell you not to go for drives. There’ll be plenty of time for that later if you insist on such things, if we’re all still around that is. Same goes for servicing your car (which you can’t at official service centres anyway).
As our man Hafriz Shah says in our public service announcement video on the matter, just stay at home. It’s not that difficult to do. In fact, you don’t have to do anything, because you’re already where you need to be. If you’re really hard up on cars, you can cuci and polish your beloved car, watch car shows on streaming channels, play some video games. It’s only another 13 days. Just stay at home.
Comments
Me: These people loitering around are foolish! Needlessly putting their lives at risk!
Also me: Roads are empty now? POWEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEER :D
Opis tutup, sekolah tutup. Ayuhh geng balik ~
What about the homeless person out there? No place to have a shelter… Stay home my ass! :(
Whats wrong with you? Homeless topic is completed not related to people that has a home but choose to behave like homeless. Are you one of them that you feels offended by this article ?
Balik Kl nanti. Saman $1000 tiap2 sorang,
The authorities are too soft on violaters.
Throw all of them into lokaps.
It is grossly unfair for us law abiding citizens who stay home,with mounting losses or being laid off.
If cannot control,Tan Sri Mohiddin..please deploy the army and FRU.Dont let citizens who defy the semi lockdown,go unpuniished.We will be another Italy or Wuhan if u allow these dudes to roam free.
Tell people to practice social distancing.
Throw offenders into crowded lockups. Orz!
I heard that some people won’t go to shopping centers any more, but balik kampung instead.
Possible some people have to train their brain and think over why the MCO is in place…
Our local brains are set. Cuti 》balik kampung,
Cuti je 》balik kampung. Cuti lagi 》jom balik…
Yes, please stay at home for your own good as well as your loved ones. BUT, as things turned out, we are heading for the top ten position in term of the total number of confirmed cases, still, it’s better late than never.