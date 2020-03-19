In Local News, Videos / By Anthony Lim / 19 March 2020 6:14 pm / 10 comments

The government has said it with the issuing of the movement control order (MCO), and the prime minister has said it too, and not just once – restrict any unnecessary movement and just stay at home during the two week period from March 18 to 31, when the order is in effect.

The idea is to socially distance yourself from others in a bid to halt the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Starve it out. It really is as simple as that. That means staying put and not getting into the car and driving around because you’re bored out of your wits and want to ronda ronda, balik kampung or use the opportunity to test out those new performance tyres on perfect, empty roads.

With police operations and roadblocks already running and likely to increase in the coming days, you run the risk of being slapped with a RM1,000 fine or six months jail as defined by a federal gazette, if you are caught flouting the MCO.

Yes, you can drive out to get groceries, or bungkus your food if you don’t have cooking facilities at home (you can always order food delivery via services like Grab Food, foodpanda etc), but keep those runs quick, and limit them to locations nearby lah. Please don’t be like those Kajang flers who came to the city centre yesterday to buy goods and food. What, Kajang no food and sundries, ah?

And of course, we don’t need to tell you not to go for drives. There’ll be plenty of time for that later if you insist on such things, if we’re all still around that is. Same goes for servicing your car (which you can’t at official service centres anyway).

As our man Hafriz Shah says in our public service announcement video on the matter, just stay at home. It’s not that difficult to do. In fact, you don’t have to do anything, because you’re already where you need to be. If you’re really hard up on cars, you can cuci and polish your beloved car, watch car shows on streaming channels, play some video games. It’s only another 13 days. Just stay at home.