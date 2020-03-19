In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 19 March 2020 11:49 am / 4 comments

The police has begun operations to ensure the public take the movement control order (MCO) seriously. The action includes roadblocks, which were set up in various areas in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur yesterday evening to monitor traffic.

In Selangor, operations involved both roadblocks and checks on business premises as well as public areas around Shah Alam and Petaling Jaya, The Star reports. The police advised members of the public to avoid unnecessary movement, and to only go out when necessary or for emergencies.

“We hope people here will take the MCO seriously as this is the best way to curb the spread of Covid-19. During our roadblocks we found instances of three to four people going out together to get food and such. We advised them not to go out in a big group and to remain home as much as possible,” said Selangor CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmatd.

“During the ops, we also found several businesses, including a car wash, restaurant and vape shop, open for business. We advised them to close immediately or face stern action,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, the police said that most of the road users encountered at roadblocks in the city centre said they were driving in from elsewhere because they wanted to purchase goods and food, Berita Harian reports.

“Inspections that were carried out during roadblocks at Jalan Bukit Bintang and Jalan Loke Yew revealed that most of them were coming from outside the capital. For example, some came from Kajang, Pandan Indah, Ampang, with the intention of eating and buying goods,” said Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah.

“When asked about the instructions as defined by the government-issued MCO, they seemed to be aware of the rules, but did not seem to care about following the instructions,” he said. He added that motorists were let off with a warning and to comply with instructions issued by the government to stay at home.

Fahmi said that sterner action is a possibility if people continue to violate that outlined by the order.

“We must understand that the main purpose of the government is to reduce the spread and spread of the pandemic, not to inconvenience the public, so we should take this opportunity to cooperate,” he said.

In other parts of the city, police also took measures to spread awareness of the MCO by using the loudhailers on patrol cars to ask people to go home. Elsewhere, roadblocks were also set up in Penang to monitor the movement of the public.