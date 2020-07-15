In Cars, Local News, MINI / By Mick Chan / 15 July 2020 11:44 am / 0 comments

Fans of open-topped motoring in the country now have another choice with the arrival of the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition, which joins the MINI Convertible that was launched in Malaysia last July. The local introduction follows the global debut of the MINI Convertible Sidewalk in April, in time for the Northern Hemisphere spring season, unfortunate timing though that has been.

As at the soft-top’s international debut, the Sidewalk Edition for Malaysia is based upon the Cooper S Convertible, with a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine producing 192 hp and 280 Nm of torque. These outputs go to the front wheels through a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 7.1 seconds and a maximum speed of 230 km/h.

Like the regular F57 Convertible for Malaysia, the Convertible Sidewalk Edition is limited to a run of just 20 units in our market, and is the latest in a line of Sidewalk editions which traces back to its first global introduction in 2007, says BMW Group Malaysia. Distinguishing the Sidewalk Edition from the regular Convertible is a Deep Laguna metallic paint colour, while it also receive the classic bonnet stripes.

Rolling stock is set of 17-inch Scissor Spoke two-tone alloy wheels, while the powered soft top features an interwoven ‘Sidewalk’ pattern in Titanium Grey. Inside, the leather upholstery in anthracite gets constrasting seams in Petrol (blue) and Energetic Yellow, while the blue paint effect is applied to the door trims and mat surrounds.

Conveniences include an 8.8-inch screen with navigation, and this can be controlled via either the MINI Controller or by voice. Apple CarPlay is offered with wireless connectivity, and audio comes courtesy of a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. As with the MINI Convertible on the safety front, this comes with six airbags (front and side pelvis-thorax), Rear Park Distance Control, Dynamic Traction Control DTC and Dynamic Stability Control.

For Malaysia, the 20-unit run of the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is priced at RM285,899.47 after SST exemption, and it is covered by a five-year roadside assistance programme. Warranty coverage is four years for unlimited mileage, and includes free scheduled servicing.

MINI Service Online and MINI Financing are available as well, the former enabling the online scheduling of service appointments, and the latter offering a step towards owning the Convertible Sidewalk Edition from RM3,266 a month based on an estimated 80% loan for a five-year loan tenure.

GALLERY: MINI Convertible Sidewalk