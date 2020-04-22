In Cars, International News, MINI / By Matthew H Tong / 22 April 2020 3:16 pm / 0 comments

The MINI Convertible Sidewalk has just been unveiled to welcome the spring season. While it arrives in the most inopportune moment, the open-top four-seater is actually quite worth the attention.

To start, it’s finished in a Deep Laguna metallic paint that was specially developed for this model, and in typical MINI fashion, it comes complete with matching bonnet stripes. The car is shod with a unique set of dual-tone 17-inch Scissor Spoke light alloy wheels, and of course, the soft-top roof (opens and closes in 18 seconds) features a woven-in arrow graphic.

Other niceties include the exclusive, navy blue MINI Yours Leather Lounge Sidewalk upholstery that’s nicely contrasted with Energetic Yellow and Petrol stitching. This contrast effect also extends to the door bezels and passenger side dashboard.

In terms of powertrain, the car is based on the Cooper S Convertible, which means it’s powered by the ubiquitous B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 192 PS and 280 Nm of torque. Power goes out to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, enough for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 7.1 seconds. Top speed is 230 km/h.

Now, the photos you see here are taken in the city of Bonn in west Germany. It’s only recently known for the cherry trees located across Breite Straße and Heerstraße, which have been featured on the “Places to See Before You Die” list. Like what you see?