If you’re in the market for an affordable seven-seater MPV, the newly launched 2020 Honda BR-V facelift might pique your interest. Two variants are on sale, starting with the BR-V E at RM89,900 and BR-V V at RM96,900. Included in the price is a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, and there are five exterior colours to choose from.

Upgrades include a new front bumper with a bolder radiator grille, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, and a new rear bumper with vertical reflectors. Keyless entry with push-start button are now standard for both variants. Inside, the BR-Vs get two extra tweeters for a total of six speakers, single-zone automatic climate control, and three rear vents with a three-speed blower.

The top BR-V gets leather seats with red accents, paddle shifters, a larger seven-inch infotainment system with HDMI input, and reverse camera. No upgrades have been made to the engine and safety – the 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 120 PS and 145 Nm and CVT are carried over, as are features such as ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, ESP, and dual airbags.