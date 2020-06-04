In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 4 June 2020 4:13 pm / 4 comments

The new 2020 Honda BR-V facelift is finally being displayed on showroom floors, and the unit here in Lunar Silver Metallic is of the range-topping V spec. To refresh your memory, just two variants – E and V – of the seven-seater MPV are available, priced at RM89,900 and RM96,900 respectively. Included in the price is a five-year unlimited mileage warranty.

On the outside, the BR-V gets new front and rear bumpers, a bolder radiator grille that’s finished in chrome, darkened ring that surrounds the halogen projectors, new dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 195/60 Bridgestone Ecopia EP150 tyres, shark fin antenna, and vertical rear reflectors. Three new paint colours are available – Passion Red Pearl, White Orchid Pearl, and the brand new Marine Purple Pearl.

Inside, the MPV gets new tweeters (for a total of six speakers), cargo lights, cabin filter, automatic air-conditioning, keyless entry and push-start button as standard. This V spec model gets a brand new seven-inch Display Audio system, leather seats with red accents, shift paddles, and gear knob with red stitching. A one-touch tumble function for the second row and third row seats are standard, too.

No changes have been made to the engine and safety side of things. Power still comes from a 1.5 litre SOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, making 120 PS and 145 Nm of torque. Drive is channeled to the front wheels through a CVT, while the 0-100 km/h is achieved in 12.2 seconds before maxing out at 160 km/h.

Safety-wise, it gets two airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control system, vehicle stability assist, and two ISOFIX mounting points on the outer middle row seats. Only the top model gets a reverse camera.

In conjunction with the launch of the BR-V, Honda Malaysia also introduced the “Be Kind with BR-V” campaign, created to support Covid-19 relief programmes. From now until August 31, 2020, the company said it will donate a portion of the proceeds from every sale of a BR-V to relief programmes.