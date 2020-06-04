In Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 4 June 2020 12:02 pm / 0 comments

In conjunction with the introduction of the 2020 Honda BR-V facelift, Honda Malaysia (HMSB) has announced two community relief campaigns in an effort to help the socio-economy of the nation during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) by providing aid to those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first is the Be Kind With BR-V campaign, which is dedicated to support Covid-19 relief programmes. From June 2 until August 31, 2020, the company says that it will donate a portion of the proceeds from every sale of a BR-V to relief programmes.

The second campaign is the Honda Dealer Donation Drive. Here, HMSB is working with its dealers in a joint effort to directly support affected communities in their neighbourhood.

Through the initiative, which runs from June 1 to August 31, 2020, Honda customers can visit their nearest dealership to donate basic necessities such as dried food, household items or personal sanitation products such as masks and sanitisers. The donations will be compiled and delivered to affected communities in the areas around the respective dealers.

“Embodying the spirit of Together As One, the nation has stayed strong and cautious while facing the unprecedented challenge. Honda Malaysia would like to contribute to this spirit by activating ways to give back to communities-in-need who are around us through our community relief campaigns,” said HMSB MD and CEO Toichi Ishiyama.

For more information on the community relief campaigns, visit any of the 101 Honda dealerships nationwide or call Honda Malaysia at 1-800-88-2020, or log on to www.honda.com.my.