24 March 2020

Honda North America has updated the Insight for the 2021 model year, which now comes with a revised kit list as well as a new exterior colour – Radiant Red Metallic. Available in three trim levels – LX, EX and Touring – the hybrid model is priced from US$22,930 (RM101,456) to US$28,840 (RM127,605).

As before, all trims come as standard with LED headlamps and taillights, keyless engine start and the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assistance technologies. For the 2021 model year, EX and Touring models now come with blind spot and rear cross traffic alert systems.

These add to previously available technologies like the Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Lane Keeping Assist System, Traffic Sign Recognition System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and automatic high beam function.

Beyond the new Sensing features, the rest of the Insight kit list remains pretty much unchanged. The range-topping continues to get goodies like leather upholstery, powered front seats, satellite-linked navigation, dual-zone automatic climate control and a powered moonroof.

The hybrid powertrain is identical too, consisting of a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine with 107 hp at 6,000 rpm and 134 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, which is paired with an electric motor (129 hp/267 Nm), a lithium-ion battery and an e-CVT. Total system output is 151 hp, with a combined fuel economy of as low as 4.5 l/100 km or 22.1 km/l.