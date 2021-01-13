In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 13 January 2021 2:55 pm / 7 comments

Honda Malaysia has officially introduced the updated HR-V. For starters, all four variants now get a seven-inch touchscreen Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities. This also comes with two additional USB ports in the centre console.

The HR-V Sport Hybrid i-DCD variant, on the other hand, finally gets the upgrades it deserves. Exterior enhancements include LED headlights, LED fog lights, and LED combination tail lights (the more stylish version that’s shared with the V and RS variants). The existing Orchid White Pearl will also be discontinued to make way for Platinum White Pearl. The hybrid also gets a new three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel.

To recap, there are four variants of the HR-V on offer, starting from the E (RM104k), Hybrid i-DCD, V (RM113,422), and RS (RM118,582). Note that these prices include the SST exemption (now extended to June 30, 2021), but Honda Malaysia has yet to announce the updated pricing for the Hybrid i-DCD variant.

In 2020, the HR-V contributed to 17% of Honda Malaysia’s total sales, with the V variant being the most popular (41%). The Passion Red Pearl was the top colour of choice, accounting for 30% of all orders. The company said the HR-V remains the top non-national compact SUV with a 73% market share (as of November 2020).

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO, Toichi Ishiyama said: “Honda Malaysia is excited to introduce the enhanced HR-V to Malaysians. This enhanced model is a result of customers’ feedback as we continuously strive to introduce products that meet the needs of customers. One such feature is the Apple CarPlay connectivity for more convenience when driving.”

“We owe our gratitude to all Honda owners for their strong support and for choosing the HR-V as their desired Honda model. Honda Malaysia is committed to cater to the needs of our customers through constant monitoring of the market demands and customer feedback,” he added.