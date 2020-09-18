In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 18 September 2020 12:51 pm / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia has introduced a new colour option for its Honda Civic facelift and BR-V facelift models, adding Platinum White Pearl to the available colour palette for both. The hue, which was first introduced on the Odyssey facelift and the 10th-generation Accord, replaces the previous White Orchid Pearl.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said that the decision to switch to the new colour on both models was made following positive customer feedback gained for it on the Accord.

“White Orchid Pearl is a popular colour among Honda customers, accounting for 38% and 25% of the total sales for the Civic and BR-V respectively. When we introduced the Platinum White Pearl colour in the Accord early this year, we saw good market acceptance with this colour accounting for 33% of the sales of the model. We are extending this colour to the C-segment leader and the refreshed seven-seater crossover in response to customer feedback,” he explained.

The Platinum White Pearl colour option – which comes with a RM272.73 surcharge on both cars – is now available for the Civic, while the BR-V will start shipping with the new colour option in November.