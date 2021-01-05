In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 5 January 2021 4:25 pm / 10 comments

Honda Malaysia today announced that it sold 60,469 units in 2020. With that, the brand maintains its position as the top non-national marque for the sixth consecutive year, beating compatriot Toyota in the process.

The main contributor to HM’s 2020 tally is the City at 34% of total sales, followed by the Civic and HR-V at 20% and 17% respectively. Great performance from the City, considering that the previous-generation model was holding fort at the end of its life cycle for most of the year until October, when the fifth-generation B-segment sedan surfaced here.

The new City got off to a great start, culminating in 5,500 units sold in December 2020, the highest monthly sales ever for the nameplate. HM has received 15,200 bookings of the new City to date, and from that total, delivered an impressive 10,800 units of the Melaka-assembled sedan since its October launch.

Zooming in, the most popular variant of the new City so far is the V, which is the highest spec petrol variant that can be purchased (the RS hybrid is coming very soon). 52% of City buyers went for the V, and the central region of Peninsular Malaysia contributed 48% of total City sales, followed by southern (19%) and northern (18%). As for colours, Platinum White Pearl is in pole position with 26% of model sales.

“The year 2020 may have been challenging but we have managed to maintain our undisputed No.1 position in the non-national segment for the sixth consecutive year, and we are truly humbled by the support we have received. The City continues to prove its position as the most popular non-national B-segment model among Malaysians who love its advanced features in an attractive price package,” said Toichi Ishiyama, HM’s MD and CEO.

“Your continuous trust in the Honda brand has allowed us to keep trying to outdo ourselves in our service to you as we strive to bring forth the ‘3 Joys of Honda’ which are Joy of Buying, Joy of Selling and Joy of Creating. We sincerely thank the Malaysian government for the extension of sales tax exemption, which will allow many Malaysians to purchase cars with extra savings” he added.

