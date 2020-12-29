In a new twist, the government has now announced via a memo issued to the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) and Malaysian Association of Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders (PEKEMA) that there will an extension to the new vehicle sales tax exemption period to June 30, 2021. We’ve since checked with MAA, who confirmed the matter.
The sales tax exemption, which has been in place since June 15, was originally scheduled to come to an end on December 31 this year. According to the memo, the percentage of sales tax exemption remains unchanged from what was announced before, with 100% for locally-assembled (CKD) cars and 50% for fully-imported (CBU) cars.
Not too long ago, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) revealed that a request to extend the sales tax exemption period was denied, but it looks like the government has had a change of heart.
The new vehicle sales tax exemption is part of the government’s Penjana programme in order to spur demand within the local automotive market. The sales tax exemption has resulted in reduced prices for passenger cars, although pick-up trucks are not eligible as they are classified as commercial vehicles.
Another change of direction that we recently reported on relates to the government’s decision not to change the excise duty regulations for CKD cars, which would have resulted in the prices of CKD cars going up, if put into action. With both announcements, it looks like car buyers have more of an initiative to make their purchase, so will you?
Comments
To wait for Perodua Rocky Turbo D55L?
YAY (Like) and NAY (Dislike).
All those 20k Proton X50 buyers are lucky to have their cars with SST Exemption now.
I guess they saw what we posted and have learned that this is the best move! All in all, the u turn attitude is just in their dna
Not surprised, many are actually waiting for the announcement
Is this news verified?
Hahahaha.. flip flop gov.
But seriously this move is for the greater good of the country’s economy. The still make a lot from excise duty which is the bigger chunk.
So guys if you really need a new car go ahead. Otherwise buy used. Even better maintain current ride and enjoy not having a new loan to service
hahaha…u-turn oredi.
I wont be surprised later u-turn again.
Tabole becoming Bole in Bolehland.
Another U-turn gov…should agree earlier to extend so to help our Auto sector in 2021.
Tenkiu caring gomen!
#KitaJagaKita
what a caring government.