13 June 2020

On June 5, the government announced Penjana, its short-term economic recovery plan aimed at introducing a host of stimulus measures to propel businesses and aid the economy following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Included in the plan is assistance for the automotive sector in the form of sales tax relief. As outlined during the announcement, the incentive will see a 100% sales tax (SST) exemption on locally-assembled (CKD) vehicles and 50% sales tax reduction on fully-imported (CBU) models, effective June 15 until December 31, 2020.

Here then is a gist of all the price reductions that have been announced by car companies as well as the savings customers can look forward to in vehicle purchases until the end of the year. Not every carmaker has submitted their price list, so the story will continue to be updated as it goes along.

BMW

Price cuts across the board, and these range from RM7,005 off for the entry-level G20 320i Sport right up to RM31,388 for the G16 840i Gran Coupe M Sport. Of the entire model range, the car with the biggest price difference in percentage terms is the G12 740Le xDrive LCI, at -4.97%. There is however no mention of any G30 5 Series variants in the SST exempt price list.

Lexus

Prices have dropped for the entire line-up, starting from RM8,416 for the UX 200 Urban, the cheapest model in the local product range. The discounts brought about by SST exemption continues to increase, culminating in savings in the RM40k plus zone for a couple of million-ringgit models, namely the LS 500 Executive and the recently-introduced 2020 LC 500. Interestingly, Lexus Malaysia says that its revised pricing structure will remain valid until January 31, 2021.

Mazda

Bermaz Motor’s line-up of Mazda vehicles includes a mix of CKD and CBU cars, with all seeing a price reduction by up to RM8,090 or 3.91%. The CX-5, which is a popular model among Mazda buyers, sees savings of as high as RM6,808.30 or 3.75% for the range-topping 2.5T AWD High variant, while the Mazda 3 is now priced less by up to RM5,380 or 3.36% depending on which of the five variants you spring for.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s massive line-up of both CKD and CBU models see price reductions ranging between RM7,734 to RM49,775, or from 1.86% to as much as 7.11% in terms of percentage. Everything from mainstream models to high end AMG models see an average drop of around 3% to 4%, including the latest pair of compact AMG models – the A45S Edition 1 and CLA45S. The biggest surprise is the headlining RM50k/7.11% drop for the S450 AMG Line flagship limo.

MINI

Like BMW, all MINI models enjoy a price reduction until December, with savings as a result of SST exemption starting from RM8,146 for the Countryman Pure right up to RM13,997 for the Countryman John Cooper Works. On the whole, discounts for the MINI line-up range from 3.52% to 3.86%.

Perodua

The second national carmaker was the first company to reveal its SST exempt prices, and the revision sees prices being reduced from 3% to 6%. Savings begin from RM723 for an Axia 1.0 E manual all the way up to RM4,674 for the Aruz 1.5 Advance. Both the Bezza and Myvi range benefit from a 3.25% and 3.5% reduction respectively in on-the-road prices.

Renault

Renault distributor TC Euro Cars only has a solitary locally-assembled Renault eligible for the 100% CKD exemption, and that’s the Captur. Strangely, both the Captur 1.2 TCe and TCe + are now cheaper, but the Captur Trophy is the first model in these revised price lists to be more expensive, its price increasing by RM6,020. Otherwise, savings for the rest of the range, with the Megane RS 280 Cup EDC enjoying the largest price reduction of the lot, at RM11,670.

Toyota

Savings from the SST exemption are to be found across the company’s entire passenger car range, save the Innova taxi-spec variant and the entire range of Hilux pick-ups (see the reason as to why, at the end of the story). Despite only receiving a 50% SST exemption, the price adjustment is substantial for the imported Vellfire and Alphard, but that’s to be expected as they are the priciest vehicles in the line up.

Volkswagen

With the sales tax exemption, Volkswagen buyers can expect savings ranging from RM930 for a locally-assembled Polo 1.6 MPI Comfortline right up to RM9,484 for a fully-imported Golf R Mk7.5. The two Tiguan variants are cheaper by RM3,882, while the Passat gets RM6,134 lopped off its on-the-road price until December 31. The Beetle Sport is the only vehicle with its price unchanged.

Volvo

The Volvo line-up in Malaysia consists entirely of locally-assembled models, thus all benefit from the 100% SST exemption announced for CKD vehicles. Savings start from RM13,348 for an S60 T8 R-Design all the way up to RM23,078 for a XC90 T5 Momentum, with its price revision from RM373,888 to RM350,810 representing a 6.17% reduction.

No change in all pick-up truck prices

According to the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA), pick-up trucks will not enjoy any sales tax exemption because they are classified as commercial vehicles. The incentive is only for passenger vehicles, which includes SUVs and MPVs in the make-up, so the entire Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Mitsubishi Triton, Nissan Navara and Toyota Hilux product ranges will continue to be priced as they are currently, with SST in place.