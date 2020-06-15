In Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / 15 June 2020 5:50 pm / 0 comments

Nasim has updated its price list for Peugeot models in Malaysia, which now benefit from the drop in sales tax (SST) for cars announced by the government, which sees a 100% sales tax exemption on locally-assembled (CKD) models and 50% on fully-imported (CBU) models until the end of the year.

The company’s current line-up includes the two SUVs, namely the 3008 Plus and 5008 Plus, with both being locally-assembled (CKD) models that were launched in August last year. The smaller 3008 comes in two variants, starting with the base 1.6 THP Active, which now goes for RM145,573.52, making it RM5,314.48 (or 3.52%) cheaper than before.

Click to enlarge

Meanwhile, the range-topping 1.6 THP Allure is now priced at RM158,236.66, a decrease of RM5,651.34 or 3.45% compared to RM163,888 that included SST. The larger 5008 also comes in two variants, with the 1.6 THP Active Plus now retailing at RM160,808.60, representing a drop of RM6,079.40 or 3.64%.

As for the 1.6 THP Allure version of the 5008, it is now priced at RM172,931.90, which is RM6,956.10 or 3.87% less than before. These prices will remain in effect until December 31, 2020.