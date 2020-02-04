In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 4 February 2020 7:01 pm / 3 comments

UMW Toyota Motor has announced that the order books have opened for the 2020 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire, which have been revised with new features as part of a model year update. No exterior or interior changes to the CBU, fully-imported third-gen AH30 facelift, which went on sale here in 2018, but the MPVs now come with additional kit and features.

Leading the list is the inclusion of Toyota Safety Sense (TSS). The suite of driver assist systems include Pre-collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) – All Speed.

Also making its way on is a parking support brake system, which can detect objects in the surrounding areas of the vehicle during the parking process. Should it detect an object in the path of the vehicle, the brakes will be automatically applied and the engine power cut back so that a collision can be avoided.

There’s also a tyre pressure monitoring system as well as a vehicle telematics system. The latter feature uses GPS/GSM connectivity to track the location of the car at all times, and it can also monitor and record vehicle speeds and other operating conditions that the vehicle has been subjected to, with data sent by email to a designated user.

Additionally, the infotainment system has also been upgraded, with a new nine-inch AVX infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity replacing the previous seven-inch DVD-AVN navigation system. The update also introduces a front and rear digital video recorder into the mix.

No changes to the running gear, with the Alphard continuing with the 2GR-FKE 3.5 litre V6 that arrived with the facelift. The mill, which offers 300 PS at 6,600 rpm and 361 Nm of torque between 4,600 and 4,700 rpm, is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Likewise, the 180 PS and 235 Nm 2AR-FE 2.5 litre Dual VVT-i four-cylinder unit on the Vellfire, which is mated to a CVT.

The extras however mean that there is also an increase in pricing – the estimated pricing for the 2020 Vellfire 2.5 is RM383,000, which would be an increase of RM21,000 over the current RM362,000. As for the 2020 Alphard, prices will start from RM465,000 for the standard 3.5, which is RM22,000 more than at present. Incidentally, the 3.5 Executive Lounge, which was originally sold here but dropped from the current line-up, is now back in the frame. No mention of pricing for the Executive Lounge as yet.

Five exterior shades are available for the Vellfire and Alphard – Luxury White Pearl Crystal Shine Glass Flake (only for the Alphard 3.5L and 3.5 Executive Lounge), Burning Black CS GF (only for Vellfire 2.5L) and White Pearl CS, Graphite Metallic and Black (available for both Alphard and Vellfire).

GALLERY: 2018 Toyota Alphard 3.5 facelift

