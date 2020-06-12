Following the reduction of sales tax for cars announced by prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has released its revised price list which will take effect from June 15 until December 31, 2020.
With the sales tax exemption, customers can expect to save up to RM9,484 (this is for the fully imported Golf R Mk7.5), but we’ll individually break things down for you.
Let’s start with the locally assembled models. The Polo is now RM930 (-1.24%) cheaper, and the Vento 1.6 MPI costs RM981 less. Prospective customers of the Tiguan can enjoy savings of up to RM3,882, while the Passat 2.0 TSI Elegance is now RM6,134 (3.26%) cheaper.
Meanwhile, the Golf Mk7.5 range is also cheaper – the entry-level Golf 1.4 TSI R-Line is RM4,885 cheaper, while the GTI is RM7,633 less and the R is RM9,484 cheaper. No changes were made to the Beetle Sport, which goes for RM152,390.
The price reduction comes on top of existing promotions, such as six-months free instalment for the Tiguan (registered by June 30), exclusive rebates when shopping on the Volkswagen eShowroom platform, and free home delivery service for customers. Included in the prices are five-year manufacturer’s warranty, five-year roadside assistance, and three-year free maintenance.
Comments
This is the failure of Pakatan’s SST2.0 policy. There is no transparency during reduction with a meagre 1-3% less. When they had charged sales tax, pandai pulak suruh kita bayar full 10%.
So if next year I buy Polo 1.6 MPI Comfortline, can I insist I will only pay with 1.24% for SST? They cannot refuse my ridiculous demand because it is ridiculous to give so little savings when Govt had waived off 10% on their end.
Under GST, everything was so much more transparent. During GST holiday, we get the full 6% price reduction no questions asked. Now this?!
LPPL la bang. SST maybe slightly higher, but lower selling price (absence of GST in material cost to produce). In the same jer… No matter what, Rakyat is to suffer.
Agree with your statement there Alan. We were on a very good tax structure under the GST, but moving away from it was a very bad decision.
Can’t see any point to buy car now. Some brand has start give discount to attract people buy car like free 2 years insurance. After SST exemption, they don’t give discount so at the end still cannot see any benefit to buy car for such bad economy.
10% is only on CKD parts, not across the board 0 rated.
Check the facts before commenting, noob.
https://paultan.org/2018/05/18/gst-zero-rated-vw-prices-down-in-june-up-to-rm17k/
For comparison
The price list is a joke. 1.24% puik.
All these brandholders are cheating the rakyat and cheating the Govt!
Car manufacturer : time to get higher margin!!! Woohoo party!!
lets boycot the auto industry. never buy a new car for 2 years. then we will see the significant discount offered. come on… boycott..