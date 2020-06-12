In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 12 June 2020 12:29 pm / 10 comments

Following the reduction of sales tax for cars announced by prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has released its revised price list which will take effect from June 15 until December 31, 2020.

With the sales tax exemption, customers can expect to save up to RM9,484 (this is for the fully imported Golf R Mk7.5), but we’ll individually break things down for you.

Let’s start with the locally assembled models. The Polo is now RM930 (-1.24%) cheaper, and the Vento 1.6 MPI costs RM981 less. Prospective customers of the Tiguan can enjoy savings of up to RM3,882, while the Passat 2.0 TSI Elegance is now RM6,134 (3.26%) cheaper.





Click to enlarge

Meanwhile, the Golf Mk7.5 range is also cheaper – the entry-level Golf 1.4 TSI R-Line is RM4,885 cheaper, while the GTI is RM7,633 less and the R is RM9,484 cheaper. No changes were made to the Beetle Sport, which goes for RM152,390.

The price reduction comes on top of existing promotions, such as six-months free instalment for the Tiguan (registered by June 30), exclusive rebates when shopping on the Volkswagen eShowroom platform, and free home delivery service for customers. Included in the prices are five-year manufacturer’s warranty, five-year roadside assistance, and three-year free maintenance.