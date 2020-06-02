In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 2 June 2020 1:18 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is taking online shopping to another level with the launch of its Nationwide Home Delivery Service. From now on, customers get the option to have their brand new Volkswagen delivered to the doorstep, and this service is provided by every VW dealership nationwide.

According to the company, delivery is free if the customer’s location is within 20 km radius of the dealership. VPCM managing director, Erik Winter said: “With the introduction of this service, we are closing the loop and making it easy for our customers to buy a Volkswagen from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

“It is as simple as selecting their preferred model on the eShowroom, finalising the sales process and having the new car delivered right to their doorstep,” he added.

All the new cars will be delivered on a single flatbed truck and covered in canvas. In fact, the move is part of VPCM’s Safe Hands campaign, where contactless procedures for sales and aftersales activities have been implemented. The delivery service also adheres to strict safety measures, where the truck itself gets disinfected before and after every trip.