Volkswagen / 6 May 2020

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced that all of its service centres have returned to operating at full capacity, following the conditional movement control order (CMCO) that has taken effect and movement is now less restricted.

Dealers nationwide are adhering to strict guidelines and have adopted the ‘Safe Hands’ campaign, which entails contactless vehicle reception and return, video walkthroughs, sanitisation before and after a vehicle is attended to, while payments are cashless with electronic invoicing. Selected dealer locations will also offer vehicle collection and drop-off arrangements for customers, the company added.

Vehicle service slots are strictly by appointment, therefore owners are advised to contact the Volkswagen service centre of their choice in order to make an appointment. Volkswagen owners, and those who are frontliners who had previously booked appointments through the Welcome Back campaign will receive priority slots, which are subject to availability, VPCM said.

Service centre premises are regularly sanitised, while temperature screenings will be regularly held for all staff and customers who are present, the firm noted.

“As we prepare to attend to the aftersales needs of our customers, we do this keeping in mind that social distancing is the new normal, and that hygiene and sanitisation are now essential parts of daily precautionary measures. I am please to say that our ‘Safe Hands’ SOP adheres to these new standards, and will apply to all aspects of our business operations,” said VPCM managing director Erik Winter.