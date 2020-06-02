In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 2 June 2020 8:30 pm / 0 comments

Proton has announced the Saga as the best-selling car in Malaysia for the month of May 2020. The sedan has been a consistent performer for the national carmaker, alongside the X70, and was last given a facelift back in August 2019.

While an official sales figure has yet to be provided (for now), the claim should see the number of Saga units delivered exceed that of the Perodua Myvi, which saw a total of 2,612 units making its way to customers last month.

Currently, Proton is offering RM288 duit raya to customers who book the Saga online for only RM9.99 via its official website. The model is available in three variants, including the Standard MT (RM32,800 OTR without insurance), Standard AT (RM35,800) and Premium AT (RM39,800).

All three feature a 1.3 litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 95 PS and 120 Nm of torque, mated to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission – the latter is part of the 2019 facelift and replaces the previous CVT unit.