2 June 2020

Despite Covid-19 and the economic damage the pandemic has wreaked, people still need cars, and pent-up demand from the movement control order (MCO) has seen Perodua record 7,886 units in May. This brings its year-to-date (YTD) sales total to 52,920 units. Against an estimated YTD total industry volume of 129,401 units, Perodua’s market share is 41%.

Of the May total, 2,612 units were Myvis, and there were 2,028 Axias, 1,820 Bezzas, 950 Aruz and 476 Alzas. Perodua sold 8,601 cars in March before the MCO came into effect on March 18.

“The ongoing Covid-19 situation has had a significant impact on car sales in Malaysia over the past two months, but we are thankful that in just three weeks since we restarted operations nationwide, we have managed to come close to the level of our March figures pre-MCO,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“In this age of social distancing and heightened hygienic awareness, the role played by personal transport becomes all the more important. Vehicles are still needed for short, quick trips out for household essentials, and e-hailing drivers have begun using their vehicles to deliver goods instead of just transporting passengers.

“Perodua cars are very suitable for such purposes, being compact, affordable, fuel-efficient, dependable, spacious and easy to drive,” he added.

Throughout June, Perodua’s Meaningful Raya campaign is offering cash redemptions of up to RM1,300 for the Aruz and selected Myvi variants, while buyers of other models will get a RM300 e-voucher redeemable for the purchase of selected parts and accessories at authorised service centres.