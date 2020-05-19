In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 19 May 2020 5:04 pm / 0 comments

Perodua has finally announced that it has resumed operations at all its 182 sales, 202 service and 68 body and paint outlets nationwide, after a two-month closure brought about by the movement control order (MCO).

“We announce today that we have finally put in place the necessary safeguards at all our outlets nationwide to ensure that our valued customers and employees will be sufficiently protected in the light of the ongoing Covid-19 situation,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“Production in Sungai Choh began partially on May 11 and is now in full swing. We hope to fulfil demand as quickly as possible,” he added, referring to P2’s factory in Rawang.

Perodua outlets restarted operations on a staggered basis from May 12 and the company has been working to ensure all required health and safety measures are in place. “We thank our valued customers for their patience and loyalty. We will ensure that all your motoring needs will be met as soon and as safely as possible,” Zainal Abidin said.

However, take note that walk-ins are not welcome, and all customers looking to service their vehicles are required to secure an appointment slot with their service centre of choice.

All visitors must undergo temperature checks before entering outlets, register their details and adhere to social distancing markers at all times. Hand sanitisers are placed at key locations, while the outlets themselves are sanitised regularly, Perodua said in a statement.