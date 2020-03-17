In Local News, Malaysian Makes, Perodua / By Mick Chan / 17 March 2020 5:55 pm / 0 comments

In light of the Malaysian government’s announcement of the movement control order last night, Perodua has stated that it will suspend all operations at its head office, manufacturing facilities, sales and service centres as well as body and paint outlets nationwide from March 18 (tomorrow) until March 31, 2020, and subject to any subsequent announcement by the government.

As a result, all new vehicle deliveries, servicing and body and paint services are expected to only resume after the movement control order for curbing the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus has been lifted. The relevant outlet personnel may contact Perodua customers during this period to provide further explantation, the automaker said.

Vehicle assistance continues to be available, and Perodua owners in need of assistance can call the Perodua Auto Assist toll-free line on 1-800-88-5555, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We will report on any changes to the situation as they take place.