14 February 2020

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has upgraded the facelifted Triton VGT MT Premium with additional kit, the new standard fit items consisting of a driving video recorder, reverse camera and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The last replaces the previous touchscreen head unit with Bluetooth and voice command.

There’s a minimal increase to the price of the variant, which was introduced when the refreshed Triton was launched in January last year. The Triton VGT MT Premium is now priced at RM113,300, which is just RM800 more than before.

Otherwise, all specifications remain the same. Like the rest of the Triton facelift range, the VGT MT Premium – which wears a number of chrome elements, including on its Dynamic Shield face – is powered by a 2.4L MIVEC VGT turbodiesel offering 181 PS at 3,500 rpm and 430 Nm at 2,500 rpm, and the partnering transmission in this application is of course a six-speed manual.

Standard bits on the model include a four-spoke leather steering with audio controls, automatic digital climate control, rear air circulator with roof vents, keyless entry with push-start, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and rear smartphone storage with 2x USB ports.

GALLERY: 2019 Mitsubishi Triton VGT Premium MT

