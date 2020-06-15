In Cars, Mitsubishi / By Matthew H Tong / 15 June 2020 3:58 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has updated its price structure to reflect the sales tax relief announced by prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. The drop in sales tax – 100% sales tax exemption on locally-assembled (CKD) models and 50% on fully-imported (CBU) models – kicks into effect today and will end on December 31, 2020.

Now, the downward revision only applies to the ASX and Outlander – the Triton range is unchanged because pick-ups are classified as commercial vehicles. Like all other pick-up trucks, the Triton will continue to be sold with SST in place.

Starting today, the locally-assembled ASX 2.0 2WD will be priced at RM111,628, down RM7,238 or 6.09% from the previous price of RM118,866. The ASX 4WD, on the other hand, will go for RM125,182, representing a drop of RM8,154 or 6.12%

As for the seven-seat Outlander, the entry-level 2.0L model carries a new price tag of RM133,491, down RM4,397 or 3.19%, while the range-topping 2.4L variant now retails at RM147,762, which is a reduction of RM5,126 or 3.35%.