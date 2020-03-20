In Audi, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 20 March 2020 4:04 pm / 0 comments

The second-generation Audi Q7 received its first facelift in June last year, and has now gone on sale in Thailand via importer Meister Technik. The SUV is being offered as a five-seater, with two variants to choose from. Kicking things off is the base 45 TDI quattro that goes for 4.849 million baht (RM653,289), while the range-topping 45 TDI quattro S line is priced at 5.299 million baht (RM713,911).

Both options come with the same engine, which is a 3.0 litre turbodiesel V6 that makes 249 PS (245 hp) from 2,910 to 4,500 rpm and 600 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 3,000 rpm. The mill, which doesn’t come with mild hybrid tech like in Europe, is paired with an eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission and quattro permanent all-wheel drive, allowing the Q7 to get from zero to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 225 km/h.

Styling revisions on the exterior include a new octagon-shaped Singleframe grille flanked by reshaped headlamps that sport a slight kink at their edges. The lower apron is also more expressive and is highlighted by prominent corner “inlets,” while the rear gets a new bumper design that hides away the exhaust outlets.

On S line models, there’s a sportier-looking front bumper with even larger side “inlets,” and the rear sees exhaust outlets integrated into the bumper. Another point of difference are the wheels, with the base variant sporting 20-inch units, while a set of 21-inch alloys come with the S line.

Moving inside, the biggest change is the revamped dashboard that mimics the screen-heavy setup found in the Q8. Aside from the Virtual Cockpit in front of the driver, there are two large touchscreens on the dash and centre stack, both with haptic and acoustic feedback.

In terms of equipment, the base model comes with passive suspension and LED headlamps, while the S line gains adaptive air suspension and matrix LED headlights. Both come with LED daytime running lights and the Audi drive select system, leather upholstery, powered front seats with driver-side memory function, paddle shifters, cruise control, Comfort key and a powered tailgate.

As for other items in the kit list, an MMI Radio plus infotainment system is standard for the two variants, with Audi smartphone interface, the Virtual Cockpit, and ambient lighting. The S line comes with a fancier four-zone climate control and Bose premium sound system, while the base variant settles for an Audi sound system and two-zone climate control instead.

Safety-wise, the list of items is identical across the board, including ESC, traction control, ABS, EBD, six airbags, Isofix child seat anchors, Audi hold assist, front and rear parking sensors, as well as a reverse camera. No active safety and driver assistance systems are included on either variant.