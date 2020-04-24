In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 24 April 2020 11:49 am / 4 comments

The G16 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has been officially launched here, with BMW Malaysia offering a sole 840i M Sport variant to customers. Priced at RM968,800 on-the-road without insurance, the four-door sedan comes with a five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty with free scheduled service, a two-year/24-month tyre warranty, BMW Roadside Assistance, BMW Service Online and the BMW Group Loyalty+ membership programme.

Under the bonnet, the 840i Gran Coupe is powered by a 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine that makes 340 PS (335 hp) from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 4,500 rpm.

The mill drives the rear wheels via an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, which allows for a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. In terms of efficiency, the rated fuel consumption is 7.9 l/100 km, while CO2 emissions is 180 g/km.

Other mechanical items include adaptive suspension, an M Sport differential, Integral Active Steering (all-wheel steering), and the engine is mated to a sports exhaust system.

As the variant name suggests, the Malaysian-spec 8 GC is equipped with the M Sport package, which includes more aggressive bumpers as part of the M Aerodynamics package. The exterior get-up also includes BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim and a set of 20-inch M light alloy Y-spoke style 728 M alloy wheels, the latter with a staggered tyre setup (245/35 front and 275/30 rear).

In terms of equipment, the 840i comes with BMW Laserlight headlamps, High-beam Assistant, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting and a welcome light carpet. On the inside, there’s an anthracite headliner and Merino extended leather upholstery – both from BMW Individual – along with fine-wood and ash grain grey-metallic high-gloss trim, glass interior elements, M door sills, an M leather steering wheel, plus “Walknappa” black dashboard leather.

For comfort, there is four-zone climate control with ventilation and heating available for the powered front seats, which also get a memory function. BMW’s ubiquitous Live Cockpit Professional system is also present here, and the 12.3-inch instrument cluster display works in tandem with the 10.25-inch BMW Navigation system Professional and a head-up display. Powered sunblinds are found on the rear side windows as well as the rear windshield.

The latter comes with several media playback options, gesture control, BMW Connected services support, Apple CarPlay connectivity, and is paired with a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon surround sound system. Convenience features include Comfort Access, a powered tailgate, soft-closing doors and the BMW Display Key.

Safety-wise, the 840i gets the usual mix of systems like Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), and Antilock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist.

Click to enlarge

BMW’s Driving Assistance Professional is also standard and includes Active cruise control with Stop & Go function, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Warning, Lane Keeping Assistant with active side collision protection, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Lane Change Assistant, front collision warning with brake intervention, crossing traffic warning front and rear, rear collision prevention and crossroads warning with city braking function. You also get Parking Assistant Plus with a surround view camera.

The 8 GC is available in six colours – Barcelona Blue, Sonic Speed Blue, Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Mineral White and Sunset Orange – while the Merino leather trim comes in a variety of colour combinations ranging from Black, Night Blue, Cognac, Tartufo and Fiona Red.

The 840i Gran Coupe M Sport is currently available for booking on BMW Shop Online, which is BMW Malaysia’s digital showroom, for a fee of RM5,000. Seeing how showrooms are closed due to the movement control order (MCO), which has been recently extended, the online shopping method is the only way for you to secure a unit for now. Interested?

