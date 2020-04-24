In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 24 April 2020 11:37 am / 0 comments

BMW Group Malaysia has launched two new online platforms for prospective new owners to “shop” from the comfort of their own homes. The first is BMW Shop Online, offering a “seamless” virtual showroom experience starting with the BMW 530e Sport and 530e M Sport.

In fact, the two newly launched models, the G06 BMW X6 xDrive40i and G15 BMW 840i M Sport Gran Coupe have also made their debuts on the online store. For now, only four models are featured on the digital platform, but more vehicles will be added to the roster in the near future. Those who are keen on purchasing the car can also use the second and complementary online platform called BMW Engage.

This is essentially a first-of-its-kind online financing platform by BMW Credit Malaysia, offering customers a simple and convenient way to apply and get pre-approval for their financing plans.

In conjunction with the launch, BMW Malaysia is rolling out its ‘Unplug & Play’ campaign, offering exclusive online deals such as a RM10,000 cash rebate on the 530e Sport and RM20,000 for the 530e M Sport. Either way, the interest rate is 0% for both models. To sweeten the deal, those who book any of the four cars during this promotional period will be in the running to drive home a brand new BMW i8 Coupe!

That’s not all. Buyers of the 530e Sport will each receive a BMW i Wallbox, and all 530e owners will get a BMW ChargeNow card, which allows access to ChargEV’s network of 270 chargers nationwide. New 530e M Sport owners, however, will receive a BMW i AC Fast Charging Cable for free.

So, has this piqued your interest? If so, you better hurry, because these online-exclusive offers is only available from now until June 30, 2020. Customers who wish to make a booking need only pay a RM1,000 fee on BMW Shop Online.

BMW Group Malaysia managing director, Harald Hoelzl said: “We are pleased to introduce our new digital touchpoint, BMW Shop Online and BMW Engage to continue providing a seamless ownership experience for our customers during this period.”

“Though we are not all able to physically serve our customers at our dealerships at the moment, we hope that they will find JOY in our digital world, and later, JOY in a new era of mobility when the MCO is lifted – one that embodies not only Sheer Driving Pleasure but also the highest levels of responsibility to the ecosystem,” he added.

BMW Credit Malaysia’s managing director, Tobias Eismann noted: “We are all doing our part to #StayAtHome and #FlattenTheCurve. However, we believe that staying at home should not be a limitation.”

“With the BMW Shop Online and BMW Engage, our customers can still be able to browse and interact with the brands that represent the BMW Group in a manner that is responsible and safe. The fully digital experience will ensure that we are able to still provide the premium ownership experience to our customers from a safe distance in this period.”