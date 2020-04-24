In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 24 April 2020 1:01 pm / 6 comments

Nine months after being unveiled to the world, the G06 BMW X6 makes its way onto Malaysian shores. The third generation of the original coupé-cum-SUV arrives here in fully-imported form, complementing the more conventional G05 X5 and the more luxurious G07 X7 in the local lineup.

Available in just a single variant, the xDrive40i M Sport, the new X6 is priced at RM729,800 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and a five-year free scheduled service package. That is over RM110,000 more expensive than the X5 on which it’s based.

The car does come with a few embellishments of its own, however, as well as a far higher level of specification. While it bears a similar front end as the X5, the X6 gets a unique trapezoidal double kidney grille, and local models also receive the rather showy “Iconic Glow” grille illumination. The car also gains adaptive Laserlight headlights with three-dimensional daytime running lights, instead of LEDs for the X5.

Of course, the signature X6 design cue remains – a lower roof and a sloping rear windscreen to earn the “coupé” designation. The X6 also features a more dynamic design for the Air Breather front fender vents that cut into the wheel arches, and to accentuate the car’s strong shoulders, the wheels are now a massive 21 inches in diameter, in a Y-spoke Style 741 M two-tone design.

Moving to the rear, the X6 features slimmer L-shaped two-piece LED tail lights, large vertical vents and a number plate recess that’s now mounted below the tailgate. It also comes with twin rear spoilers with raised outer sections – one on trailing edge of the roof, the other on the short rear deck. The window surrounds and roof rails are finished in satin aluminium, instead of the usual gloss black on M Sport models.

Inside, the X6 shares the same dashboard design as the X5 and comes with the same Sensatec faux leather dash wrap, Vernasca leather upholstery and Tetragon aluminium trim. One differentiating feature is the application of glass crystal on the gearknob, iDrive controller and volume knob, which local X5s don’t get. Boot space is quoted at 580 litres, expandable to 1,525 litres with the 40:20:40-split rear seats folded.

In terms of infotainment, the X6 comes with the range-topping BMW Live Cockpit Professional infotainment system, featuring twin 12.3-inch displays and the new BMW Operating System 7.0 that gets a a revised user interface with larger panels. It can be controlled via the centre touchscreen, gesture control, the iDrive controller or the advanced Intelligent Personal Assistant voice control system.

Other bits of kit include LED fog lights, keyless entry, push-button start, adaptive M suspension, four-zone climate control, power-adjustable sports seats with driver’s side memory and powered steering adjustment, a panoramic glass sunroof, manual rear sunblinds, a 14-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system, Qi wireless charging, a head-up display, twin 10.2-inch rear touchscreens and the BMW Display Key.

Safety-wise, the X6 gets the full works, incorporating the Driving Assistant Professional package. One up from the X5’s Driving Assistant, it comes with autonomous emergency braking with crossing traffic detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist with active side collision protection, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert and an autonomous lane change assistant.

Also added is the Parking Assistant Plus with a 360-degree camera system and the 3 Series‘ Reversing Assistant, which can retrace the last 50 m of your driving in reverse. The X6 also comes with Active Protection, which tensions the seat belts and closes the side windows and sunroof if it detects an impending accident. Six airbags and stability control come as standard, as usual.

Power comes from a B58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six, producing 340 PS from 5,500 to 6,500 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 5,200 rpm. It is mated to a ZF eight-speed sport automatic transmission and an xDrive all-wheel drive system, and is capable of a zero-to-100 km/h sprint time of 5.5 seconds, as well as a combined fuel consumption figure of 9.0 litres per 100 km.

Click to enlarge

Available colours include Manhattan (a new greenish grey), Arctic Grey, Riverside Blue, Carbon Black, Mineral White and Flamenco Red, with either black or Tacora Red leather upholstery. The latter is not available with the Manhattan, Arctic Grey or Riverside Blue hues.

With showrooms being closed due to the government’s movement control order, the new X6 can be purchased online via the BMW Shop Online, with a booking fee of RM5,000 and monthly instalments starting from RM8,328 via BMW Balloon Financing. Buyers who book their cars before May 31 (registered before June 30, subject to the lifting of the order) will also be in the running to win a new i8 Coupé.