10 April 2020

Earlier this week, we reported that it looks like the G05 BMW X5 xDrive45e is on its way in to Malaysia, what with sales pitches already being seen on social media for it. According to a post, the tentative launch for the SUV is either going to be in late April or early May.

With the government’s movement control order (MCO) in effect, and quite possibly set to be extended (we’ll know later today), we’ve learnt that the launch date for the car is set to be moved to sometime in May or June. We’ve also learnt from sources what the tentative price for the plug-in hybrid variant is.

The estimated price range for the fourth-gen X5 hybrid is said to be in the region of RM470,000, which would significantly lower the entry point into X5 ownership, because the sole version on sale now is the X5 xDrive40i M Sport, and that goes for RM618,800.

This would however be an increase from the previous-gen F15 xDrive40e version, which in its run-out M Performance Edition last year was priced at RM390,800, which was identical to the M Sport variant.

You do get quite an upgrade in performance for the increased ask in price. A B58 3.0 litre straight-six replaces the N20 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder seen previously, and the 286 PS from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 3,500 rpm on the new mill bumps output by 41 PS and 100 Nm over the 2.0 litre, just from the unit alone.

Sandwiched between it and a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission is an electric motor that continues to churn out 113 PS, but ups maximum torque to 265 Nm (from 250 Nm previously). All in all, BMW claims a total output of 394 PS and 600 Nm, good enough to haul the SUV from standstill to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds on the way to a 235 km/h top whack, faster than the prev-gen’s 6.8 seconds and 210 km/h.

The neat news is the increase in all-electric range. The new X5 now offers between 67 and 87 km (even on the stricter WLTP cycle) of electric-only travel, more than double that of its predecessor, courtesy of a lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 24 kWh, significantly up from the 9.0 kWh on the F15. The automaker claims a charging time of 6.8 hours using a 3.7 kW Type 2 charger and a standard 230-volt European domestic socket