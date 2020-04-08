In BMW, Cars / By Anthony Lim / 8 April 2020 5:13 pm / 3 comments

Earlier today, we revealed that BMW Malaysia had updated the price of its G20 330i M Sport and 320i Sport variants, with the price of both CKD models going up by RM5,000. The 330i M Sport is now listed at RM293,800, up from the RM288,800 when the locally-assembled version was introduced last September. The 320i Sport, meanwhile, is now priced at RM248,800 on-the-road without insurance (previously, RM243,800).

The price increase introduces additional kit to the car – the local 3er now finally comes with a Driving Assistant package, which adds on the following items to its safety equipment list:

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Change Warning (with speedometer visual)

Rear cross traffic warning and rear collision prevention

Front collision warning with brake intervention (AEB)

Speed limit info with manual speed limit assist

It was confirmed in our earlier report that the new raft of driver assist features was going on the 330i M Sport, but there was no mention of the pack for the 320i Sport on the official price list this morning, despite the increase in pricing. Documents we saw from earlier however indicated that the pack was slated to go on, and now it is confirmed that it is.

The 320i Sport price list has now been updated, and now includes the Driving Assistant package with all the kit as listed above, identical to that on the 330i M Sport. The update for the car comes just three months after it was introduced in locally-assembled form, in January this year.

