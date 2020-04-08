In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 8 April 2020 12:03 pm / 0 comments

BMW Malaysia has updated the price of its G20 330i M Sport and 320i Sport variants, and this has seen the price being increased for both CKD models. The 330i M Sport is now listed at RM293,800, up by RM5k from the RM288,800 when it the locally-assembled version was introduced last September.

The price of the 320i Sport has also been increased by RM5k, to RM248,800 (previously RM243,800). This is a rather quick price revision, given that the car was launched here in locally-assembled form only in January this year.

In the case of the 330i, the price increase brings along additional kit – the local 3er now finally comes with a Driving Assistant package, which adds on Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Warning, rear traffic crossing warning rear and rear collision prevention as well as AEB, in this case front collision warning with brake intervention.

There is strangely no mention of the Driving Assistant package on the 320i Sport official price list, its Driver Assistance category still listing the same kit as available at point of introduction, and that’s Attentiveness Assistant, passive cruise control with braking function, parking assistant with reversing assist, and rear view camera.

Documents sighted by this publication show that the 320i Sport is also supposed to get the Driving Assistant package as seen on the 330i, which means LDW, Lane Change Warning, front collision warning with brake intervention and rear traffic crossing warning rear and rear collision prevention goes on.

Whether or not this is the case remains to be officially confirmed, but there should be something added given the RM5k increase for the variant, as in the case of the 330i M Sport. We’ll check with BMW Malaysia on the driving assistance pack availability for the 320i Sport and update when we get further details.

