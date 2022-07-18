In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 18 July 2022 11:37 am / 1 comment

Always wanted the G20 BMW 320i but in M Sport form? Your wish has been answered with the BMW 320i M Sport Edition a.k.a. the BMW 320i M Sport Runout Edition, which BMW Malaysia calls a limited edition. Basically it’s a runout special for the pre-facelift G20 – the LCI was unveiled globally in May and should be coming very soon.

All this while, the base G20 model has been sold here in Sport trim, and if you wanted the M Sport package, you would have to pay more for the 330i, 330Li or the 330e plug-in hybrid. Now, the entry-level G20 can be had with the desirable sporty package.

As you’d know by now, the M Sport Package comes with different front and rear bumpers that look more aggressive. The wheels are 18-inch M light alloys in double-spoke style 790 M. Looks familiar? This is the 330i M Sport rim. Personally, I think the regular 320i’s 18-inch V-spoke style 780 items look sportier than this multi-spoke design – what about you?

Along with the M Sport Package and M Aerodynamics Package are Variable Sports Steering and M Sport Suspension, so there’s a difference in the drive too. The rest of the kit list is unchanged, except for the M leather steering wheel and full-black anthracite roof lining. The upholstery is Vernasca Black leather.

The exterior colour options for the 320i M Sport are Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Mineral Grey and M Portimao Blue. It is priced at RM262,800 on-the-road without insurance. This price includes a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service programme, roadside assistance and accident hotline, BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App with BMW Privileges Card and BMW Service Online.

If you want the 320i M Sport at is absolute lowest price, it’s RM246,680 with the standard two-year warranty and no free service. With the Easy Drive Financing Plan from BMW Group Financial Services, the new 320i M Sport can be owned with a monthly instalment plan starting from RM2,663, based on estimates of an 80% loan on a five-year tenure.

So, what’s the premium? With sales tax back in the picture, the regular 320i Sport is priced at RM241,680 for the standard warranty package, which means that the M Sport package is yours for just RM5k more. The extended warranty and service package is listed as RM16,120 for all non-M 3 Series variants.

A brief timeline of the G20 320i in Malaysia. The CKD 184 hp/300 Nm variant was launched in January 2020 for RM243,800. It was beefed up with the Driving Assistant package in April 2020 and the Live Cockpit Professional with bigger screens and OS7 in July 2021.

