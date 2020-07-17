In BMW, Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos / By Danny Tan / 17 July 2020 6:59 pm / 3 comments

The G20 BMW 3 Series is a desirable piece of kit, but with the 330i M Sport priced close to RM300k (was RM293,800, now RM286,187 after the 2020 sales tax exemption), a more accessible variant was needed. BMW Malaysia answered the call earlier this year when they introduced this car – the BMW 320i Sport.

Priced at RM241,794 (was RM248,800 before SST exemption), the new entry-level 3 Series carries much of the G20’s goodness but is cheaper by the price of a Myvi. Of course, you get less power and kit.

Under the hood is the 330i’s 2.0 litre turbo-four, but instead of 258 hp/400 Nm, the B48 is tuned down here to produce 184 hp and 300 Nm of torque from 1,350 to 4,000 rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, and 0-100 km/h is done in a respectable 7.1 seconds (5.8s for 330i). Top speed is 235 km/h.

The G20 320i comes in Sport trim, which means the exterior is less overtly sporty as the 330i M Sport. Very handsome in this Mediterranean Blue to these eyes. Sport gets gloss black window surrounds, and the wheels are also 18-inch items, although this car loses the 330i’s mixed tyres with wider rear rubber. A signature Sport cue is the sideways T fog lamp housing on the bumper, repeated at the rear, which also has dual exhaust tips.

Inside the G20’s much improved cabin, the 320i Sport comes with BMW Live Cockpit Plus (instead of Professional), which combines a set of analogue gauges with a 5.7-inch digital display. The centre touchscreen measures 8.8 inches, which is noticeably smaller than the 10.25-inch item in the 330i. The 320i also comes with Qi wireless charging, three-zone auto air con and an 11-colour ambient lighting system.

The base G20 also gets aluminium mesh effect trim, black Vernasca leather upholstery, a powered driver seat with memory, steering shift paddles and contactless boot opening, among other things.

In April, the two CKD G20 models were finally given the Driving Assistant package, which adds on Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Warning (with speedometer visual)m Rear cross traffic warning and rear collision prevention, Front collision warning with brake intervention (AEB) and Speed limit info with manual speed limit assist.

Sounds like a very compelling package, but don’t take it from this typist on the couch. Instead, check out the G20 BMW 320i Sport with Hafriz Shah, as I will do after finishing this post. As usual, he’ll go through the car’s design and driving performance, and share some notes on how the BMW compares to the other German.

GALLERY: 2020 G20 BMW 320i Sport

