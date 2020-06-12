In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 12 June 2020 6:25 pm / 1 comment

As the date nears June 15, which is when the sales tax relief for private vehicles will take effect, more car brands are starting to release their revised price lists. Joining the ranks today is BMW Malaysia, revealing price cuts across the board. The new prices are valid until December 31, 2020.

We’ll kick things off with the locally assembled G20 3 Series range. The 320i Sport gets a reduction of -RM7005.60 (-2.82%), which means the new retail price will be RM241,794.40. The 330i M Sport will go for RM286,187.48, a -RM7,612.52 (-2.59%) downward adjustment.

The G30 5 Series line-up gets no price revisions, perhaps indicating at the imminent arrival of the LCI range. The G32 630i Gran Turismo, on the other hand, is still being sold – the new price is a full RM8,000 (-1.82%) lower, at RM430,800.





Click to enlarge

For flagships, the G12 740Le xDrive LCI will get a new sticker tag of RM569,052.87, and the -4.97% (-RM29,747.13) reduction in price makes it the most discounted model among the Bavarian line-up. Meanwhile, the fully imported G16 840i Gran Coupe M Sport is priced at RM937,411.23, after getting a cut of -RM31,388.77 (-3.24%).

Over to the SUVs, the X1 sDrive20i M Sport will cost RM225,410.37 (-RM8,389.63), the X3 xDrive30i Luxury at RM304,234.72 (-RM9,565.28), X3 xDrive30i M Sport at RM319,163.87 (-RM9,636.13), X4 xDrive30i M Sport at RM364,062.14 (-RM11,737.86), X6 xDrive40i M Sport at RM703,947.39 (-RM25,852.61), and X7 xDrive40i Pure Excellence at RM861,846.72 (-RM26,953.28).

The last two on the list are the Z4 sDrive30i M Sport, which will retail for RM464,510.09, or -RM15,289.91 (-3.19%) cheaper, and the fully electric i3s goes for RM268,823.96 (-RM9,976.04; -3.58% less). All prices still include BMW’s five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free service, and 24-month tyre warranty.