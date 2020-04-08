In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 8 April 2020 2:47 pm / 5 comments

BMW Malaysia has revised the pricing of the G02 X4 in Malaysia, with the sole xDrive30i M Sport variant now retailing at RM375,800 on-the-road without insurance. This represents an increase of RM11,000 from what was announced for the locally-assembled (CKD) model back in June 2019. The X4’s closest rival, the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe (also a CKD model), is priced at RM419,888 for the GLC 300 AMG Line, by comparison.

The price hike does come with some changes to our local X4’s specifications, largely in the list of available safety and driver assistance systems. New here is the addition of the Driving Assistant suite, which includes Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Warning, front collision warning with brake intervention, crossing traffic warning rear and rear collision prevention.

These join existing items like six airbags, DSC, ABS, traction control, Cornering Brake Control, Dynamic Brake Control, two Isofix mounts for the outer rear seats, cruise control with brake function, Parking Assistant, and a rearview camera. A selection of BMW ConnectedDrive services, which bundles Intelligent Emergency Call and Teleservices, also remain in place.

Beyond that, everything else remains unchanged, as there’s still a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine under the bonnet developing 252 PS (248 hp) from 5,200 to 6,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,450 to 4,800 rpm.

Power is sent to all four wheels via an xDrive all-wheel drive system and eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, allowing for a top speed of 240 km/h and zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 6.3 seconds. Also the same is the rated fuel consumption of 7.8 l/100 km and CO2 emission of 178 g/km.

Equipment-wise, the X4 comes with adaptive LED headlamps with BMW Selective Beam (anti-dazzle high beam), 20-inch M double-spoke style 699 M light alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof and BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line. As part of the M Sport package, the coupe-style SUV also gets an M Aerodynamics package with bolder front and rear bumpers, along with adaptive suspension.

Moving inside, the Vernasca leather upholstery is paired with Galvanic embellishers for controls plus Aluminium Rhombicle and Pearl Chrome trim, while an anthracite headliner is applied overhead. Sports seats are standard too, along with M-branded door sill trim pieces and an M leather steering wheel.

The kit list also includes three-zone climate control, a head-up display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display, a 10.25-inch BMW Navigation system Professional (touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay support) with built-in hard drive for storing audio files, as well as a 600 watt 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system.

GALLERY: G02 BMW X4 xDrive30i M Sport