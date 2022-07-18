In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 18 July 2022 10:57 am / 6 comments

BMW Malaysia has launched two limited edition variants of the G20 3 Series, namely the 320i M Sport Runout Edition as well as the 330i M Sport Runout Edition. The latter is our focus here, but if you’re curious about the former, you can check it out in a separate post by us.

The 330i M Sport Runout Edition is based on the existing 330i M Sport, but with some extra equipment to make it more enticing. New additions to the kit list include a powered sunroof as well as a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

On the exterior, the new Runout Edition sports 19-inch style 791 M double-spoke wheels, which are an inch larger than the regular 330i M Sport’s 18-inch style 790 M alloys. You can get the special executive sedan in one of four paint finishes (Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Mineral Grey and M Portimao Blue), all with a Vernasca Black leather interior.

The new features do come at a premium, as the 330i M Sport Runout Edition retails at RM288,680 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of SST and a standard two-year warranty. The figure is RM5,000 more than a standard 330i M Sport, which sells for RM283,680.

Besides the powered sunroof, Harman Kardon sound system and larger wheels, the rest of the 330i M Sport Runout Edition appears to be unchanged from the variant it is based on. Power continues to come from a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 258 PS (255 hp) from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,550 to 4,400 rpm. The mill is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission that sends drive to the rear wheels.

Other standard features include adaptive LED headlamps, an M Sport styling package, M Sport brakes with blue-painted calipers, M Sport suspension interior trim finisher Aluminium Tetragon with highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen, ConnectedDrive services, Comfort Access, three-zone climate control and an ambient lighting system.

The list of safety and driver assists are unchanged too, with Driving Assistant (lane departure warning, lane change warning, front collision warning with brake intervention, rear cross-traffic alert and rear collision prevention) coming as standard. This joins Attentiveness Assistant, cruise control with braking function, Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant and a rearview camera.

If we had to speculate, the name of the new limited edition 3 Series variant heavily suggests that a facelift for the G20 is coming soon. The rival to the Mercedes-Benz C-Class was updated back in May this year, bringing with it revised exterior and interior styling, along with new technologies.