With the return of SST effective today, BMW Malaysia has released its updated price list for its model range, as well as updated pricing for its extended warranty and service packages which are separate cost options. Base pricing comes with a two-year warranty, and the extended warranty offers coverage for five years; see our table below for price differences before and after SST, as well as percentages.

The latest pricing update sees the entry point of the range, price-wise, begin with the X1 sDrive18i that is now priced at RM204,140, or RM220,800 with the extended warranty and service package. Meanwhile, the X1 sDrive20i M Sport is now RM227,140, or RM243,800 with the extended warranty and service package. Next, the 2 Series Gran Coupe in 218i M Sport guise is now priced at RM213,690, or RM228,800 with the extended warranty and service package.

Next, the staple of the brand’s line-up that is the 3 Series range. The 320i Sport kicks off the set with its new pricing of RM241,680, or RM257,800 with the extended warranty and service package; the 330i M Sport is now at RM283,680 (RM299,800 with warranty and service), the plug-in hybrid 330e M Sport at RM260,680 (RM276,800), and the LWB 330Li M Sport at RM289,680 (RM305,800).

As for the six-cylinder M and M Performance versions, the M340i xDrive is now priced at RM363,680 (RM379,800 with the extended warranty and service package), the M3 Competition is priced at RM690,860 (RM720,800), and the M3 Competition xDrive at RM797,860 (RM827,800).

Onwards to the 4 Series, the two-door range begins with the 430i M Sport that is priced at RM411,680 (RM427,800 with the extended warranty and service package), while the M4 Competition is priced at RM710,860 (RM740,800), and the M4 Competition xDrive at RM818,860 (RM848,800).

Next up is the 5 Series range, which now starts at RM338,187 for the 530e M Sport (RM358,217 with extended warranty and servicing), while the 530i M Sport is now priced at RM382,770 (RM402,800). Of the V8-engined M cars, the M5 is priced at RM960,080 (RM998,800), and the M5 Competition is at RM1,150,080 (RM1,188,800).

Of the more capacious cars in the range, the 6 Series is represented here by the 630i Gran Turismo M Sport that is now priced at RM410,770, or RM430,800 with the extended warranty and servicing.

For limousine duties, the 740Le xDrive M Sport is now priced at RM605,520 (RM633,800), which at a hike of RM32,297, sustains the largest price increase from the brand in this exercise. Meanwhile, the 8 Series has been dropped from the latest price list.

Continuing with the range of Sports Activity Vehicles (SUVs), the X3 range now starts at RM296,950 (RM315,800) for the sDrive20i M Sport, while the PHEV xDrive30e M Sport is at RM337,950 (RM356,800) and the xDrive30i M Sport at RM339,950 (RM358,800). Meanwhile, the coupé-roofed X4 xDrive30i M Sport is now priced at RM379,950 (RM398,800).

For the X5 xDrive45e M Sport, pricing is now RM456,750, or RM480,800 with extended warranty and servicing, while the X6 xDrive40i M Sport is now RM712,750 (RM736,800). The largest of the lot, the X7 xDrive40i Pure Excellence is now RM680,840 (RM708,800). The price increase also applies to the Z4 roadster, which in sDrive30i M Sport guise is now priced at RM475,230 (RM492,800).

Of the fully electric models, the BMW iX3 starts at RM307,160 for the iX3 M Sport Inspiring, or RM322,800 with extended warranty and servicing, while the Impressive trim level is at RM328,160 (RM343,800). The iX xDrive40 is priced at RM361,430 (RM379,800), while the xDrive40 Sport is RM407,430 (RM425,800). The i4 eDrive40 M Sport is priced at RM374,210 (RM389,800), while the i4 M50 is RM415,210 (RM430,800).