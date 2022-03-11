In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 11 March 2022 11:26 am / 0 comments

Along with last month’s introduction of the BMW X3 facelift, BMW Malaysia also announced the coupe sister of the refreshed SUV – here’s a full live gallery of the 2022 BMW X4 facelift.

BMW Malaysia got the X3 and X4 LCI here pretty quick, as they were only announced globally in June 2021. Like the G01 X3, the G02 X4 is also CKD locally assembled, and it’s here in a sole xDrive30i M Sport variant for RM398,800. The price is on-the-road without insurance, including a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with BMW Service and Repair Inclusive. It also includes the current sales tax exemption, which is the full 100% in this CKD model’s case.

The X4 xDrive30i M Sport is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 252 hp and 350 Nm of torque from a wide 1,450 to 4,800 rpm band. The B48 is paired to the xDrive all-wheel-drive system through a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 6.3 seconds and top speed is 240 km/h – all these figures are similar to the pre-facelift.

It’s pretty easy to tell the LCI from the original second-generation X4, which was first unveiled in early 2018. Like the X3, it gets a slightly larger kidney grille with a single-piece frame. A black bar in the middle of the frame houses a camera and visually separates the two sections. Unlike the X3’s vertical slats however, the X4 gets a mesh grille insert.

Elsewhere, the front apron now sports vertical side air intakes and a reprofiled lower intake. The headlamps are new too – BMW redesigned the eyes to be 10 mm flatter than before. The biggest change at the rear is at the lower half, where the X4’s M Sport kit gets a wide rear apron with a black insert in the shape of an anvil. The two tail pipes are larger and no longer round. Overall, it’s a much bolder look for the facelifted X4.

Inside, you’ll find a revised and sleeker dashboard with elements from the latest 4 Series and 3 Series. There’s the Live Cockpit Professional setup with dual 12.3-inch displays, zinc-plated air vent elements, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with a range of BMW Connected services. The latest BMW Operating System 7 comes with large, customisable widgets as part of the user interface.

As on the X3 facelift, the latest X4 gets an expanded feature set in BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which now allows users to open windows and adjust the vehicle’s air-conditioning through voice commands. Also new is the cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system, which is now more precise, and combines simplified destination entry points with more comprehensive traffic updates.

The X4 LCI for Malaysia includes Driving Assistant, which offers as standard lane change warning, lane departure warning and front collision warning with brake intervention (AEB). Sounds basic, but the G02 was first launched here without AEB. These are joined by Parking Assistant and Reversing Assistant. There’s also a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with 464 watts of output.

Exterior colour options include Alpine White, Phytonic Blue, Carbon Black and the Piemont Red you see here. The default interior is Vernasca leather in black with contrast stitching, but for the Alpine White and Carbon Black exterior colours, buyers can specify the Vernasca leather upholstery in Tacora Red.

