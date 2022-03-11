In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 11 March 2022 10:35 am / 0 comments

The facelifted G01 BMW X3 went on sale in Malaysia last month, but we only had unrepresentative global press photos to pad the launch report then. We have finally snapped photos of the real thing in the showroom, giving us our first proper look at the local specification.

As a refresher, the compact executive SUV is available in two petrol variants, both of which are offered in M Sport guise. The sDrive20i retails at RM289,096 on-the-road without insurance, an increase of around RM18,000 over the previous entry-level model – although the latter came in the less sporty xLine trim. This particular unit is the xDrive30i, which retails at RM329,289; a plug-in hybrid xDrive30e is also offered.

Those prices include the sales and service tax (SST) rebate valid until June 30, as well as the standard two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty. Opt for the five-year warranty and service package and the figures increase to RM307,946 and RM348,139 respectively.

All models get the same engine under the bonnet – a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The difference is in the outputs – whereas the sDrive20i makes do with 184 PS and 300 Nm of torque, the xDrive30i bumps this up to 252 PS from 5,200 to 6,500 rpm and 350 Nm between 1,450 and 4,800 rpm.

Also standard is a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox (the xDrive30i receives the Sport version) and paddle shifters, although as the variant name suggests, only the higher-end model gets xDrive all-wheel drive. Performance figures include a zero-to-100 km/h time of 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 240 km/h; the xDrive30i is also capable of a combined fuel consumption figure of between 7.6 and 8.5 litres per 100 km.

Previewed by the also-revamped iX3, the facelift adds slimmer trapezoidal headlights (with hexagonal daytime running lights on these adaptive LED units), a larger conjoined grille and pincer-style three-dimensional taillights. The M Sport package throws on a large six-point centre air intake, L-shaped corner inlets, body-coloured cladding and a large diffuser-style rear bumper insert with trapezoidal tailpipes.

Setting the xDrive30i apart from the sDrive20i on the outside are the wheels. Whereas the less expensive model gets 19-inch Style 887 M two-tone alloys, this one receives larger 20-inch Style 787 M rollers with staggered Pirelli P Zero run-flat tyres. These are shared with the xDrive30e, as are the larger M Sport brakes with striking blue callipers.

The changes are even more pronounced inside, with an angular dashboard that borrows elements from the G20 3 Series, including the ergonomic clustered switchgear. The freestanding centre touchscreen is larger than before – the previous range-topping 10.25-inch display is now the base unit on the sDrive20i, paired with an analogue instrument cluster and a 5.7-inch multi-info display as part of the BMW Live Cockpit Plus.

The Professional setup on the xDrive30i upgrades this to twin 12.3-inch infotainment and instrument displays. These are linked to the BMW Operating System 7, which comes with large, customisable widgets as part of the user interface. Also unique to the xDrive30i is a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with 464 watts of output, an improvement over the own-brand 12-speaker HiFi system in the sDrive20i.

Elsewhere, the M Sport additions consist of a thicker M Sport steering wheel, sports seats, alloy pedals and black headlining. The xDrive30i also gets brushed aluminium trim (instead of dark aluminium with a rhombic pattern in the sDrive20i) and a Sensatec faux leather dashboard wrap, although Vernasca leather upholstery comes as standard.

Otherwise, the equipment list is identical on both variants and include passive M Sport suspension, keyless entry with proximity locking and unlocking, push-button start, triple-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory and bolster width adjustment, passive cruise control, park assist, a reverse camera and a hands-free powered tailgate.

Safety-wise, the X3 comes as standard with the Driving Assistant Package, which includes autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert with collision prevention. Six airbags, stability control and rear ISOFIX child seat anchors are fitted as usual.

The X3 comes in four colours, including the solid Alpine White and metallic Brooklyn Grey, Phytonic Blue and Carbon Black, the latter fitted to this display unit. The standard specification includes a black interior, although you can get a Mocha brown interior (as seen here) with the Alpine White and Carbon Black paint at no extra charge. Browse full specifications and equipment for the facelifted X3 on CarBase.my.