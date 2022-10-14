In BMW, Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos / By Pan Eu Jin / 14 October 2022 2:15 pm / 1 comment

The facelifted G01 BMW X3 sDrive20i was launched in February this year alongside the X3 xDrive30i and xDrive30e, starting from RM296,950 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a two-year unlimited mileage warranty. Opt for the five-year unlimited mileage warranty and five-year/100,000 km service package and the sDrive20i’s price tag is bumped up to RM315,800. All three variants are locally assembled (CKD) in Malaysia.

Like the X3 xDrive30i, the sDrive20i is powered by a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Although it produces less power than the xDrive30i, it still gets a respectable 184 PS from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,350 to 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox to drive the rear wheels, unlike the xDrive models which come with all-wheel drive. The sDrive20i’s 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 8.2 seconds, with a top speed of 215 km/h.

Aside from the M Sport body kit with sportier front and rear bumpers, the X3’s headlamps (with adaptive LED lighting) are 10 mm slimmer than before along with new daytime running light graphics. The kidney grille is also larger and joined with a single-piece frame that incorporates a front camera. It’s worth noting that all three variants of the facelifted X3 do not come with front fog lamps. Aside from the hexagonal-shaped exhaust tips, the taillights now feature a modelled pincer contour design for a more pronounced look.

Other noteworthy mentions for the exterior include the 19-inch M light alloy style 887 wheels wrapped in 245/50 profile Bridgestone Alenza run-flat tyres, M sport suspension, walk-away auto lock and unlock along with a hands-free powered tailgate.

Inside, standard equipment includes BMW’s Live Cockpit Plus system with a 5.1-inch multi-info display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, an M Sport steering wheel, three USB-C and one USB-A charging ports, an auto brake hold, a three-zone climate control system, and a HiFi loudspeaker sound system. Upholstery options include Vernasca leather in Mocha or Black leather although the former is reserved for Alpine White or Carbon Black exterior colour options.

For driver aids, the X3 sDrive20i comes equipped with the Driving Assistant package for features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane change warning and rear-cross traffic alert with brake intervention. Also offered is the Parking Assistant package with Reversing assistant and cruise control.

So, what do you think of this new facelift X3 sDrive20i? Is it sufficiently equipped? Would you choose the X3 over the Mercedes-Benz GLC and if so, which variant would you prefer to have? Do discuss below.