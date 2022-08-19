In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 19 August 2022 6:53 pm / 1 comment

The newly facelifted G01 BMW X3 was launched earlier in February this year and is offered in three variants, namely the sDrive20i, xDrive30i and xDrive30e, the last of which marks the first time a plug-in hybrid version of the X3 is introduced in Malaysia. All three variants of X3 are now locally assembled (CKD) in Malaysia and come as standard with the M Sport package.

In this gallery, we’re focusing solely on the sDrive20i M Sport variant, and the base model sees some significant changes inside and out compared to the previous entry-level variant of the X3, which is the sDrive20i xLine launched in April 2021. The most obvious changes are on the exterior, as the base variant now comes dressed in M Sport kit that features sportier and reprofiled front and rear bumpers.

Other revisions involve the X3’s Adaptive LED headlamps, which are now 10 mm slimmer and sport new daytime running light graphics. The dual elements that make up the kidney grille are also slightly larger and joined together within a single-piece frame that incorporates a front camera. Unlike before, all three variants of the facelift X3 now do not come with front fog lamps.

As you can see in the photos, the facelift brings about drastic changes to the X3’s rear-end appearance. In addition to the hexagonal-shaped exhaust tips, the taillights now feature a modelled pincer contour design for more pronounced look.

In sDrive20i M Sport guise, the X3 is fitted with 19-inch M light alloy style 887 wheels wrapped in 245/50 profile Bridgestone Alenza run-flat tyres. You don’t get the M Sport brakes with blue calipers like the more expensive xDrive30i, but you do get M Sport suspension, albeit without adaptive damping. Standard features also include Comfort Access as well as a hands-free powered tailgate.

Moving inside, design changes involve the air-con vents and gear lever console, which mimic those of recent BMW models. Additionally, while the M Sport steering wheel design remains unchanged, the layout of the buttons on the spokes has been revised.

Ahead of the driver is BMW’s Live Cockpit Plus system with a 5.1-inch multi-info display like in the original 218i Gran Coupe prior to the 2022 update. This is joined by a 10.25-inch touchscreen, which is larger than the previous 8.8-inch unit, and both displays are powered by BMW Operating System 7.

Standard features include three USB-C and one USB-A charging ports, three-zone climate control, a HiFi loudspeaker sound system, automatic headlamps and wipers, and auto brake hold. The Vernasca leather in Mocha you see here is only available with an Alpine White or Carbon Black exterior. Black leather upholstery with blue stitching is also available for the same hues as well as for Brooklyn Grey and Phytonic Blue.

In terms of driver aids, the sDrive20i comes with the Driving Assistant package with autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane change warning, and rear-cross traffic alert with braking intervention. It also gets cruise control and the Parking Assistant package with Reversing Assistant.

Under the hood is the same B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine as the xDrive30i, although in the sDrive20i, the mill produces just 184 PS (181 hp) from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,350 to 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox to drive the rear wheels. The 0-100 km/h sprint is completed in 8.2 seconds, and flat out, you’ll hit a top speed of 215 km/h.

With sales and service tax (SST), the X3 sDrive20i M Sport retails at RM296,950 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a standard two-year warranty. Adding the extended warranty (five years, unlimited mileage) and service (five years, 100,000 km mileage) package brings the asking price to RM315,800.