In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 9 April 2021 8:14 pm / 3 comments

Besides introducing the G28 BMW 3 Series LWB, BMW Group Malaysia also expanded the G01 BMW X3 range to include a new base variant called the sDrive20i xLine. The new addition joins the existing xDrive30i Luxury and M Sport duo that were introduced previously to form a three-variant line-up, all of which are locally assembled (CKD).

The X3 sDrive20i xLine is priced at RM270,934 on-the-road without insurance, making it RM17,561 cheaper than the xDrive30i Luxury. The figure is with the standard two-year warranty, but if you want the extended warranty (five-year/unlimited mileage) and service (five-year/100,000 km) package, it’ll be RM286,674.

The price factors in the ongoing sales tax relief, which is 100% as this is a CKD model, that is ongoing until June 30, 2021. After this point, the sDrive20i xLine will retail at a base price of RM279,060, or RM294,800 with the extended warranty and service package.

Under the bonnet, the new variant is powered by a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 184 PS (181 hp) from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,350 to 4,000 rpm. There’s no all-wheel drive system here, with drive instead being sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

This setup allows for a zero to 100 km/h time of 8.2 seconds and a top speed of 215 km/h, which is 1.9 seconds and 25 km/h slower than the X3 xDrive30i variants that have 252 PS (249 hp) and 350 Nm on tap. However, the sDrive20i’s claimed fuel consumption of 7.1 litres per 100 km is better than the 7.6 litres per 100 km of its siblings, and it emits 163 grams per km of CO2.

The entry-level option is identified by its xLine exterior package, which is similar to the Luxury Line look, but forgoes the chrome on the kidney grill, skid plate, front corner intakes, window trim and rocker panels for a Glacier Silver metallic matte finish. Also included is the BMW Individual Exterior Line Aluminium Satinated package (roof rails included).

Four colours are offered here – Alpine White, Glacier Silver, Black Sapphire and Phytonic Blue – all paired with black Vernasca leather upholstery and stitching. The interior sports black high-gloss trim with Pearl Chrome highlight trim finishers, along with velour floor mats, a Sensatec dashboard and an ambient lighting system with six predefined designs.

Click to enlarge

Other items include a three-zone climate control system, Comfort Access powered tailgate, powered front seats with driver’s side memory function, a 12-speaker sound system, digital assistant and the BMW Live Cockpit Plus system. The last bit is not as fancy as the Live Cockpit Professional setup on the xDrive30i variants and comes with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, joined by a traditional set of analogue gauges with an integrated 5.7-inch digital display.

For driving assistance, the sDrive20i includes both the Parking Assistant and Driving Assistant suite – the latter includes functions such as lane departure warning, lane change warning, front collision warning, cross traffic warning and rear collision prevention.

Buyers will benefit from other services like BMW Roadside Assistance, BMW Service Online and the BMW Privileges Card that includes the BMW Group Loyalty+ mobile app. Find full specifications of the X3 sDrive20i xLine at CarBase.my>.