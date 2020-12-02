In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 2 December 2020 2:56 pm / 8 comments

2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i M Sport shown

The G01 BMW X3 xDrive30i has quietly been updated in Malaysia with a new Innovation Package that essentially replaces the limited-run M Sport model. It costs an additional RM20,000 over the unchanged RM304,235 Luxury variant, bringing the price up to RM324,235 on-the-road without insurance or the sales and service tax (SST)

As per the M Sport, the Innovation Package adds on the M Sport package, consisting of a more aggressive front bumper design, deeper side skirts, a grey rear bumper insert and body-coloured cladding and wheel arch trim. The car also rides on 20-inch double-spoke style 699 M alloy wheels in a two-tone finish and comes with gloss black exterior trim, including the window trim and Air Breather vents.

Inside, you get a thicker M steering wheel, metal pedals, brushed aluminium trim and M-badged side sill scuff plates. Also fitted are passive M Sport suspension and M Sport brakes with blue callipers.

The extra kit goes on top of everything offered on the Luxury model, such as LED headlights, a projected Welcome Light Carpet, keyless entry, push-button start, triple-zone climate control, powered front seats with driver’s side memory, Vernasca leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 10.25-inch centre touchscreen, a 12-speaker, 205-watt sound system, a reverse camera and a hands-free powered tailgate.

Both X3 models also receive auto high beam and the Parking Assistant. However, the Innovation Package is the only one to get the Driving Assistant package, incorporating autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and rear collision prevention. The Luxury still doesn’t come with any of these vital active safety features, so make sure you know what you’re buying.

As before, the X3 xDrive30i is powered by a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 252 PS from 5,200 to 6,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1,450 and 4,800 rpm. With an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive, it gets from zero to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and is capable of a combined fuel consumption figure of 7.6 litres per 100 km.

