In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 16 February 2022 11:57 am / 3 comments

BMW Malaysia has officially launched the new G01 X3 facelift, which is available in three variants, including two petrol-only options – the sDrive20i M Sport and xDrive30i M Sport – as well as a sole plug-in hybrid – the xDrive30e M Sport.

As the xDrive30e M Sport is the first time a plug-in hybrid version of the X3 is offered here, we’ve prepared a separate post for you to find out all about it. Here, we’re focusing on the non-PHEV variants of the SUV, and it should be noted that the latest X3 line-up, along with the facelifted X4 that has also been launched, are locally assembled (CKD) in the country.

Starting with what matters most, the X3 in sDrive20i M Sport guise retails at RM315,800, while the xDrive30i M Sport goes for RM358,800. These are on-the-road prices without insurance, but despite being CKD models, BMW Malaysia says the figures are inclusive of the sales and service tax. Included in the asking prices is a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service package, but we will also add on prices with a standard two-year warranty as and when they are available.

The facelift, or Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) if you prefer BMW speak, brings about a few notable changes to the X3’s design, starting with a slightly larger kidney grille with a single-piece frame finished in pearlescent chrome that also integrates a camera.

Joining the new nose are redesigned headlamps that are 10 mm slimmer and come equipped with full LED technology as standard. Elsewhere, the new M Sport bumper (not pictured here) has an upswept and more angular shape for its central intake – with vertical fins – and the corner inlets have also been reprofiled to be more vertical in appearance.

The rear bumper is also sportier this time around, with a diffuser finished in Dark Shadow set in the middle of two prominent, hexagonal-shaped exhaust finishers. Equally as striking are the new taillights that feature a modelled pincer contour lighting design, horizontal turn signals and black border, placed above pseudo air outlets.

Inside, the X3 adopts the centre console from the latest 4 Series, while the centre stack is taken from the current 3 Series. On the former, the control island here consists of a new gear selector lever, buttons for various car functions, the engine start button and the familiar iDrive controller. Meanwhile, the centre stack features small display for the triple-zone climate system, joined by smaller air vents and controls for said climate system as well as media and quick access functions.

In the sDrive20i M Sport, the Live Cockpit Plus system comes standard and consists of a 10.25-inch touchscreen display as well as a 5.1-inch display in the instrument cluster. The premium paid for the xDrive30i M Sport gets you the full-fat Live Cockpit Professional setup that nets you two 12.3-inch displays instead.

Both infotainment systems are powered by BMW Operating 7 and come with various connected services like a digital personal assistant, BMW Connected, BMW Maps and support for over-the-air software updates.

BMW Malaysia says the X3 range gets Vernasca leather as standard, which comes in black with blue stitching when paired with the available Alpine White, Brooklyn Grey, Phytonic Blue or Carbon Black exterior finishes. A Mokka colour option for the upholstery is also available, but only with Alpine White and Carbon Black.

On the safety and driver assistance front, both variants come with the Driving Assistant package, so things like Lane Change Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Front Collision Warning with brake intervention are standard. The Parking Assistant package with Reversing Assistant is also included.

In terms of engines, the sDrive20i M Sport is powered by a B48 2.0 litre twin-scroll turbocharged four-cylinder that serves up 184 PS (181 hp) from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,350 to 4,000 rpm. It takes 8.2 seconds to complete the 0-100 km/h sprint and tops out at 215 km/h.

For something more powerful and with all-paw traction, the xDrive30i M Sport gets the same B48 motor, but with 245 PS (241 hp) and 350 Nm, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.3 seconds and 235 km/h top speed. Both variants come with an eight-speed automatic transmission, although the base option gets a Steptronic unit, while a Steptronic Sport gearbox and xDrive all-wheel drive is reserved for the latter.

With these new introductions, those interested in the X3 now have three different powertrain options to choose from in Malaysia. Petrol-only options are the sDrive20i and xDrive30i, while those that want plug-in hybrid power can consider the xDrive30e instead. If you prefer something without an internal combustion engine at all, there’s the all-electric iX3.

Thanks to the government’s decision to exempt electric vehicles from import and excise duty from this year until the end of 2023, the X3’s pecking order in terms of price is now as follows (prices are inclusive of the five-year extended warranty and service package):

BMW X3 sDrive20i M Sport: RM315,800

BMW iX3 M Sport Inspiring: RM322,800

BMW iX3 M Sport Impressive: RM340,800

BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport: RM356,800

BMW X3 xDrive30i M Sport: RM358,800

With these options, if you’re in the market to buy a new X3, which one gets your money? Share your thoughts in the comments below.