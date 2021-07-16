In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 16 July 2021 10:32 am / 6 comments

Previewed with estimated pricing in April, the G28 BMW 330Li M Sport has now been launched in Malaysia with its finalised price. The long-wheelbase sports sedan retails at RM277,164 on-the-road without insurance (nearly RM6,000 more than the standard G20 330i), inclusive of the sales and service tax exemption valid until the end of the year.

This figure comes with a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty; with the five-year extended warranty and service package, the price rises to RM290,284. That’s around RM10,000 less expensive than what was previously estimated, although the latter did factor in the six-per-cent SST – back then, the exemption was due to expire at the end of June, before deliveries of the car were expected to begin.

As the name suggests, the main difference between the 330Li and the 330i is the wheelbase, which has grown some 110 mm to 2,961 mm for the benefit of rear legroom. Because the roof has also been stretched, the car is also six millimetres taller at 1,441 mm. Next to the more upmarket G30 5 Series, the 330Li is still 144 mm shorter in length (4,819 mm vs 4,963 mm) and 14 mm shorter in wheelbase (vs 2,961 mm).

The extra length enables the 330Li to offer not only more legroom (+42 mm) but also a boot that is 10 litres larger at 480 litres. Beyond that, the car is visually identical to its shorter sibling, save for the integrated trapezoidal exhaust exits (the 330i gets round pipes instead) and a light bar behind the front seats connected to the 11-colour ambient lighting system. You also no longer get folding rear seats.

The kit count is also very similar, with the 330Li also being fitted with the M Sport appearance package with more aggressive bumpers and deeper side skirts, plus adaptive LED headlights. The only differences are the lack of LED fog lights and the 18-inch five-double-spoke style 848 M two-tone alloy wheels from the 4 Series, the latter replacing the 330i’s multi-spoke style 790 M rollers.

Inside, the 330Li continues to be upholstered in Vernasca leather and come with Aluminium Tetragon dashboard trim, although the dash itself is now wrapped in Sensatec faux leather and features silver galvanic switchgear. The front seats are also the standard comfort items instead of the more heavily bolstered sports seats on the 330i; they still come with power adjustment with driver’s side memory.

The long-wheelbase model is also fitted with a panoramic glass roof, which comes at the expense of the Qi wireless smartphone charger that has now been dropped from the equipment list. You still have the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch centre touchscreen, along with a ten-speaker, 205-watt HiFi sound system.

Standard kit includes keyless entry, push-button start, triple-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, auto lights and wipers, passive cruise control, parking assist, reversing assist, a reverse camera and a hands-free opening tailgate (manual close). The Driving Assistant, which incorporates autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring, is also fitted.

As before, power comes from the B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 258 PS from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 1,550 to 4,400 rpm. Equipped with an eight-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters and rear-wheel drive, the 330Li gets from zero to 100 km/h 0.4 seconds slower at 6.2 seconds. Fuel consumption is rated at 6.4 litres per 100 km.

Under the skin, the 330i’s variable sports steering and passive M Sport suspension has been swapped for regular Servotronic steering and comfort suspension – the latter should improve the G20 3 Series’ slightly firm ride. Just two metallic exterior colours are offered, Mineral White and Carbon Black, both matched to a Mocha brown interior with beige headlining instead of the 330i’s black headliner.