In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 9 April 2021 7:30 pm / 0 comments

We previously reported that the G28 BMW 3 Series Gran Sedan sold in Thailand is assembled by BMW Group Malaysia at the Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah, right here in Malaysia. As such, it was always expected that we would be next to get the long-wheelbase version of the current G20 3 Series, and that time has finally come.

Today, the company introduced the 3 Series long wheelbase (LWB) as part of an early preview, and customers who are interested can register their interest via the BMW Shop Online platform. For now, the CKD model carries an estimated price tag of RM300,800 on-the-road without insurance, and that figure is inclusive of the sales and services tax (SST).

As such, expect deliveries of the 3 Series LWB to only begin after the middle of the year, which is when the ongoing sales tax relief comes to an end (June 30, 2021). The suggested sum is around RM20,000 more than standard-wheelbase 330i, which has a base price of RM280,680 with SST and a two-year warranty.

Parked side by side, the G28 and G20 share the same width of 1,827 mm, but the former has an overall length of 4,819 mm. This is 110 mm longer than the G20, with all of it going to the wheelbase that spans 2,961 mm (G20 is 2,851 mm).

The increased length also requires a reworking of the roof, which results in a slightly increased height of 6 mm to 1,441 mm (G20 is 1,435 mm). If you bring its other sibling into the picture, the 3 Series LWB is still not quite as big as a G30 5 Series (4,936 mm long and 2,975 mm wheelbase).

Beyond the extended body, everything else about the G28 is similar to the G20, including the shape of the kidney grille, notched headlamps and L-shaped taillights. The interior design is identical too, although the extra wheelbase does mean rear passengers get an additional 42 mm of legroom, while boot space is up by 10 litres to 480 litres.

For the Malaysian market, we’re getting the 3 Series LWB in a sole 330Li M Sport variant, which is powered by a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.

The mill makes 258 PS (255 hp) from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,550 to 4,400 rpm, which is good for a zero to 100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h – the latter is 0.4 seconds more than the G20 330i. Identical is the rated fuel consumption of 6.4 litres per 100 km and CO2 emissions of 147 grams per km.

As for equipment, this unit here closely mirrors the 330Li M Sport that is sold in Thailand, with standard items being an M Sport exterior package that includes sportier bumpers, BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package, 18-inch double-spoke style 848 M bi-colour alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof and welcome carpet lights.

Inside, you’ll find Aluminium Tetragon trim with Pearl Chrome highlight trim finishers, a Sensatec dashboard, an M leather steering wheel, metal pedals, three-zone climate control, an ambient lighting system with 11 themes, powered front seats with driver’s side memory function, and Comfort Access.

The 330Li also gets the BMW Live Cockpit Professional system, which consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display. Connected services are also available via the My BMW App that is set to replace the previous BMW Connected App by July this year.

On the safety front, there’s the Driving Assistant suite that provides features such as lane departure warning, lane change warning, front collision warning, cross traffic warning and rear collision prevention. Just like the G20 330i, there’s only passive cruise control with braking function and Parking Assistant included.

In terms of colours, only two are being offered – Mineral White and Carbon Black – both paired with find Mocha Vernasca leather upholstery and black stitching. That’s one short of what’s being offered in Thailand, where Cashmere Silver is also an option.

The 330Li will come with a five-year/unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service. Owners will also benefit from BMW Roadside Assistance, BMW Service Online and the BMW Privileges Card (accompanied by the BMW Group Loyalty+ mobile app).